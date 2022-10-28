ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to unlock gold camo in MW2

Infinity Ward fundamentally changed the camo unlocking process in Modern Warfare 2. Don’t worry if you struggle to wrap your head around the new system; you aren’t alone. Here, we’ll show you how to unlock gold camo in MW2. Call of Duty Vanguard players bashed the game’s...
Wild Rift Senna champion guide patch 3.4b: Best builds, ability upgrades & runes

Despite what many believe about Senna in Wild Rift, the champion is incredibly powerful. Here is a full champion guide on the pick, updated for patch 3.4b. Senna’s synergy with support items alongside the healing she provides in team fights allows her to be a top-tier pick. Her main objective is to provide utility through healing, barriers and pinpointed damage. When properly utilized, the support champ becomes quite overbearing to deal with.
CDL teams to design their own MW2 weapon blueprints & new 2023 season jerseys

According to Dexerto sources, each Call of Duty League franchise is in the process of designing its own weapon blueprints for Modern Warfare 2, as well as new jerseys for players and fans to rep their team. In recent years, Call of Duty developers have released CoD League skins for...

