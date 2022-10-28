🎼Hey, Hey Cape May!!!!🏖 Comedy is coming your way, Shore Thing Comedy @Carney’s this Saturday👏🏻😂 #kaleidoscopecomedy #shorething…

In the ten years since Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey, we’ve been working to restore our coastline and prepare for a more resilient future. Thanks to forward-thinking restoration efforts and nature-based solutions from leading scientists like Rick Bennett, the efforts are paying off. The work that Bennett has led in the aftermath of Sandy now sets the standard for restoration efforts across the Northeast, shifting away from returning landscapes to historical conditions and instead focusing on preparation for future conditions as effects from climate change are ever-more prominent. 📸USFWS https://www.fws.gov/story/2022-10/snapshots-sandy-building-legacy-resilience-future-challenges.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO