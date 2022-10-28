Stock up on the weekend essentials at The Wine Cellar! 🍷 When you show your room key from any Cape May hotel, you’ll receive 10%…

Read full article on original website
Happening Now! Enjoy 25% off your entire purchase, ends Sunday 🎃. #littlefishkids #shoplocal #capemay #kidsboutique #washingtonstreetmall.
Visit Tea by the Sea on Perry Street in West Cape May or shop online at https://teaincapemay.com/collections/green-teas.
We now have beautiful hand made Honey Pots in stock! No two are the same, made locally by @fearfullyandwonderfullyclayed The perfect gift for your honey!
N.J. winery has something for everyone in addition to some unique offerings
Bellview Winery is located in the Landisville section of Buena in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A family produce farm since 1914, the vineyard was first planted in 2000 and opened to the public in 2001.
Please Donate to Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum via Venmo! 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May Airport, NJ 08204 (609) 886-…
A Raisin in the Sun starring Sidney Poitier, the Youngers, an African-American family live together in an apartment in Chicago. Following the death of their patriarch, they try to determine what to do with the substantial insurance payment they’ll soon receive. Opinions on what to do with the money vary. Walter Lee wants to make a business investment, while his mother, Lena, is intent on buying a house for them all to live in. Only At Cape May Stage on Friday, November 4th at 6pm. Get your tickets now. Half of all proceeds will go directly to Cape May Community Food Closet. https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=383.
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
Summer or Fall, our team gives passengers their all! Pictured are Stephanie McCleary, customer service manager, and Bill Boyle, a security officer in Cape May. Note the bowtie; Bill was formal for his last day of the season.
It's the Eagles turn Game 1pm Food and drink special Joe behind the bar Come early Stay late Look out for our CREATE THE NIGHT BEFORE THANKSGIVING T-SHIRT contest coming this week.
Today – Saturday, October 29 – between 10 am and 2 pm, safely get rid of old prescriptions and medications at the drop-off points set up at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry are part of the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey
The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
Another NJ beach plans on raising the cost of admission
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
Bon appétit … Atlantic City Food Truck Opens At ‘The Walk’
I’m a huge fan of a high quality food truck. They’re just wonderful and are capable of preparing and serving fantastic meals. Here’s a fine example of this concept that has just opened in Atlantic City. Yesterday, Friday, October 28, 2022, the “We Are AC Food Truck”...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Favorite Tree Saved in Ocean City Affordable Housing Project
A towering tree at 224-226 Simpson Ave. in Ocean City has been a focal point of the neighborhood. After much discussion, the tree will remain and plans for a new duplex there to provide affordable housing were revised to set the house back a bit farther on the property, city officials said.
Frustration Rises Over Abrupt Bridge Closings
When it is open, the Townsends Inlet Bridge allows motorists to make a quick, direct hop to travel between Sea Isle City and Avalon. But when it is closed, drivers must follow a lengthy and circuitous detour on the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 for trips between both towns.
Bogdan Family Thanks Community For Help After Fire
Megan and Dan Bogdan expressed their thanks to the community in this letter, following the Oct. 18 fire that destroyed their Ocean City home. There are no words that will ever be able to convey the immense gratitude Dan and I have for all of your love and support after the fire that destroyed our home. It’s astonishing to me how quickly you all joined together to get us back on our feet.
All aboard for model train display
The Cape Atlantic Model Railroad Club has officially presented their 2022 layout at McNaughton’s Garden Center in Somers Point. Children of all ages (and children at heart), get ready to be amazed. John Barbieri, the president of the club, says that this year’s display offers tens of new elements,...
20 absolute best steak restaurants in South NJ
Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?. With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill. Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have...
‘A Farmer’s Christmas’ opens at ag museum Nov. 26
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village is busy with preparations for “A Farmer’s Christmas,” the museum’s annual holiday celebration, open to the public Saturday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 866 North DuPont Highway, Dover. The event is unlike any other in the state and...
