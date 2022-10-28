ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Stock up on the weekend essentials at The Wine Cellar! 🍷 When you show your room key from any Cape May hotel, you’ll receive 10%…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capemayvibe.com

Happening Now! Enjoy 25% off your entire purchase, ends Sunday 🎃 #littlefishkids #shoplocal #capemay #kidsboutique #washington…

Happening Now! Enjoy 25% off your entire purchase, ends Sunday 🎃. #littlefishkids #shoplocal #capemay #kidsboutique #washingtonstreetmall. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
capemayvibe.com

Got Green Tea? We do! Visit Tea by the Sea on Perry Street in West Cape May or shop online at https://teaincapemay.com/collectio…

Visit Tea by the Sea on Perry Street in West Cape May or shop online at https://teaincapemay.com/collections/green-teas. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
WEST CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

We now have beautiful hand made Honey Pots in stock! No two are the same, made locally by @fearfullyandwonderfullyclayed The per…

We now have beautiful hand made Honey Pots in stock! No two are the same, made locally by @fearfullyandwonderfullyclayed The perfect gift for your honey!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

A Raisin in the Sun starring Sidney Poitier, the Youngers, an African-American family live together in an apartment in Chicago. …

A Raisin in the Sun starring Sidney Poitier, the Youngers, an African-American family live together in an apartment in Chicago. Following the death of their patriarch, they try to determine what to do with the substantial insurance payment they’ll soon receive. Opinions on what to do with the money vary. Walter Lee wants to make a business investment, while his mother, Lena, is intent on buying a house for them all to live in. Only At Cape May Stage on Friday, November 4th at 6pm. Get your tickets now. Half of all proceeds will go directly to Cape May Community Food Closet. https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=383.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
therealdeal.com

17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey

The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Favorite Tree Saved in Ocean City Affordable Housing Project

A towering tree at 224-226 Simpson Ave. in Ocean City has been a focal point of the neighborhood. After much discussion, the tree will remain and plans for a new duplex there to provide affordable housing were revised to set the house back a bit farther on the property, city officials said.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Frustration Rises Over Abrupt Bridge Closings

When it is open, the Townsends Inlet Bridge allows motorists to make a quick, direct hop to travel between Sea Isle City and Avalon. But when it is closed, drivers must follow a lengthy and circuitous detour on the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 for trips between both towns.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Bogdan Family Thanks Community For Help After Fire

Megan and Dan Bogdan expressed their thanks to the community in this letter, following the Oct. 18 fire that destroyed their Ocean City home. There are no words that will ever be able to convey the immense gratitude Dan and I have for all of your love and support after the fire that destroyed our home. It’s astonishing to me how quickly you all joined together to get us back on our feet.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

All aboard for model train display

The Cape Atlantic Model Railroad Club has officially presented their 2022 layout at McNaughton’s Garden Center in Somers Point. Children of all ages (and children at heart), get ready to be amazed. John Barbieri, the president of the club, says that this year’s display offers tens of new elements,...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Cape Gazette

‘A Farmer’s Christmas’ opens at ag museum Nov. 26

The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village is busy with preparations for “A Farmer’s Christmas,” the museum’s annual holiday celebration, open to the public Saturday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 866 North DuPont Highway, Dover. The event is unlike any other in the state and...
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy