Let us help you create a fantastic small wedding or private event in Cape May 🤍 At Harry's, we make your event easy on you, and …

Happening Now! Enjoy 25% off your entire purchase, ends Sunday 🎃 #littlefishkids #shoplocal #capemay #kidsboutique #washington…
Happening Now! Enjoy 25% off your entire purchase, ends Sunday 🎃. #littlefishkids #shoplocal #capemay #kidsboutique #washingtonstreetmall.
Got Green Tea? We do! Visit Tea by the Sea on Perry Street in West Cape May or shop online at https://teaincapemay.com/collectio…
Visit Tea by the Sea on Perry Street in West Cape May or shop online at https://teaincapemay.com/collections/green-teas.
Please Donate to Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum via Venmo! 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May Airport, NJ 08204 (609) 886-…
Please Donate to Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum via Venmo!.
A Raisin in the Sun starring Sidney Poitier, the Youngers, an African-American family live together in an apartment in Chicago. …
A Raisin in the Sun starring Sidney Poitier, the Youngers, an African-American family live together in an apartment in Chicago. Following the death of their patriarch, they try to determine what to do with the substantial insurance payment they’ll soon receive. Opinions on what to do with the money vary. Walter Lee wants to make a business investment, while his mother, Lena, is intent on buying a house for them all to live in. Only At Cape May Stage on Friday, November 4th at 6pm. Get your tickets now. Half of all proceeds will go directly to Cape May Community Food Closet. https://capemaystage.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=383.
Summer or Fall, our team gives passengers their all! Pictured are Stephanie McCleary, customer service manager, and Bill Boyle, …
Summer or Fall, our team gives passengers their all! Pictured are Stephanie McCleary, customer service manager, and Bill Boyle, a security officer in Cape May. Note the bowtie; Bill was formal for his last day of the season.
We now have beautiful hand made Honey Pots in stock! No two are the same, made locally by @fearfullyandwonderfullyclayed The per…
We now have beautiful hand made Honey Pots in stock! No two are the same, made locally by @fearfullyandwonderfullyclayed The perfect gift for your honey!.
N.J. winery has something for everyone in addition to some unique offerings
Bellview Winery is located in the Landisville section of Buena in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A family produce farm since 1914, the vineyard was first planted in 2000 and opened to the public in 2001.
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
It’s the Eagles turn Game 1pm Food and drink special Joe behind the bar Come early Stay late Look out for our CREATE THE …
Look out for our CREATE THE NIGHT BEFORE THANKSGIVING T-SHIRT contest coming this week.
Today – Saturday, October 29 – between 10 am and 2 pm, safely get rid of old prescriptions and medications at the drop-off point…
Today – Saturday, October 29 – between 10 am and 2 pm, safely get rid of old prescriptions and medications at the drop-off points set up at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry are part of the 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The collection sites at both terminals...
17th century log cabin for sale in New Jersey
The Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776. But a log cabin for sale in New Jersey is more than a century older than the historic document. The home at 406 Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County is up for grabs once again, NJ.com reported. The one-acre property is being marketed for only $475,000.
Bogdan Family Thanks Community For Help After Fire
Megan and Dan Bogdan expressed their thanks to the community in this letter, following the Oct. 18 fire that destroyed their Ocean City home. There are no words that will ever be able to convey the immense gratitude Dan and I have for all of your love and support after the fire that destroyed our home. It’s astonishing to me how quickly you all joined together to get us back on our feet.
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Bon appétit … Atlantic City Food Truck Opens At ‘The Walk’
I’m a huge fan of a high quality food truck. They’re just wonderful and are capable of preparing and serving fantastic meals. Here’s a fine example of this concept that has just opened in Atlantic City. Yesterday, Friday, October 28, 2022, the “We Are AC Food Truck”...
Jersey Proud: Art history professor discovers mysterious artifact at Cape May Antique Center
An art history professor discovered a strange object at the Cape May Antique Center.
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Hammonton, NJ Is ‘The Capital of The World’ For This Superfood
Once again, a city in New Jersey is world renown for a product that they produce and provide each and every year to delighted consumers. Hammonton, New Jersey is “The Blueberry Capital of The World.”. The New Jersey blueberry season for this superfood is from mid-to-late June, with the...
Frustration Rises Over Abrupt Bridge Closings
When it is open, the Townsends Inlet Bridge allows motorists to make a quick, direct hop to travel between Sea Isle City and Avalon. But when it is closed, drivers must follow a lengthy and circuitous detour on the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 for trips between both towns.
New Lewes Oyster House offers seaside tavern vibes
The Lewes Oyster House proves that good things come to all who wait. After months of construction delays, the downtown Lewes restaurant at 108 Second St. opened to the public this week. Last week, however, the Second Street eatery gave the staff a trial run with friends and family, and one reporter talked her way into a seat at the oyster ... Read More
Glassboro-Camden Line reaches next stop on its long journey to construction
A light rail project connecting Glassboro to Camden is moving forward to the pre-engineering and design phase, but it’s still unknown when the project would be completed.
