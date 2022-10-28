Restaurant Week Fall ‘22🌾 Join us this week, Thursday to Sunday, for Cape May Restaurant Week! For reservations go to our webs…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Restaurant Week Fall '22🌾 Join us this week, Thursday to Sunday, for Cape May Restaurant Week!

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
capemayvibe.com

With all the hocus pocus going around it’s no surprise that World Magic Day falls on Halloween each year. From total transformations to immortality, the wild world is full of magic. Read more to learn about some of the most enchanting wildlife adaptations both explained and unexplained:. https://www.fws.gov/story/2022-10/wildlifes-most-magical-adaptations. 📸Paula...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Got Green Tea? We do! Visit Tea by the Sea on Perry Street in West Cape May or shop online at https://teaincapemay.com/collectio…

Visit Tea by the Sea on Perry Street in West Cape May or shop online at https://teaincapemay.com/collections/green-teas.
WEST CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

In the ten years since Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey, we've been working to restore our coastline and prepare for …

In the ten years since Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New Jersey, we’ve been working to restore our coastline and prepare for a more resilient future. Thanks to forward-thinking restoration efforts and nature-based solutions from leading scientists like Rick Bennett, the efforts are paying off. The work that Bennett has led in the aftermath of Sandy now sets the standard for restoration efforts across the Northeast, shifting away from returning landscapes to historical conditions and instead focusing on preparation for future conditions as effects from climate change are ever-more prominent. 📸USFWS https://www.fws.gov/story/2022-10/snapshots-sandy-building-legacy-resilience-future-challenges.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

A Raisin in the Sun Friday, November 4 at 6 pm See one of the finest American films ever made starring trailblazing actor Sidne…

See one of the finest American films ever made starring trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier. A black family living in a cramped Chicago tenement in the 1940s have the opportunity to improve their social standing via an insurance-policy check, but are in disagreement about how best to spend the windfall. This film version of the Broadway classic features its original stage cast of Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Claudia McNeil, Diana Sands, Ivan Dixon, Louis Gossett, Jr. and John Fiedler. Lorraine Hansberry adapted the script from her hit Broadway play and the movie earned critical acclaim with two of the actors (Sidney Poitier and Claudia McNeil) receiving Golden Globe nominations.
CAPE MAY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale

The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS News

Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
delawarepublic.org

Firefly Music Festival will not return in 2023, Kent County Tourism promoting other events to fill the gap

Firefly Music Festival announced on Twitter Thursday it will not return to Dover in 2023, but will instead be taking a break to "recharge" for 2024. "We'll be cherishing these moments until we reunite," Firefly Festival posted. "After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we've decided to take a year to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!"
KENT COUNTY, DE

