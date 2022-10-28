To an extent, this felt inevitable, but it is nonetheless sad to hear that Stargirl has been cancelled. According to Deadline, the producers of the series were given “early indication that this might be the final season and to write an ending that would reflect that.” So, at least, it will not feel as cut off as the endings of Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. At the same time, the move reflects the shifting priorities of The CW as it transitions into the network its new owner, Nexstar Media Group, wants it to be. Across the last 18 months, when the Nexstar first became the potential suitor for the channel formerly co-owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global (or whatever both corporations’ previous names were), The CW’s emphasis on DC superheroes was curtailed. Freshman series Naomi, Batwoman, and Legends were all cancelled in quick succession with The Flash announcing its ninth season would be its last. The same is also true of the Archie Comics-inspired Riverdale. In the end, only Superman & Lois and the upcoming Gotham Knights will hold the line in 2023, but we expect both series may also end up quickly cancelled as Nexstar seeks a lower operating budget dominated by “unscripted” series and Canadian imports like Family Law.

1 DAY AGO