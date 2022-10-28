Read full article on original website
Can An Ultimate Tony Stark Be Found Anywhere In The Multiverse? Previewing’Avengers Forever’ #10
ANT IN A BOTTLE! The pillars are in place. The most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse have been assembled. All but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who’s available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5, Episode 8 Review
Comparing The Handmaid’s Tale to House of the Dragon, it’s odd that the two shows couldn’t be more different from each other and yet suffer from similar flaws. With House of the Dragon, it had great action and plot points, but the way it reached those things often involved having its characters make stupid and/or nonsensical decisions. The Handmaid’s Tale did something similar this season in that the final two episodes were remarkable. Unfortunately, all the episodes that came before it were humdrum and lacking any sort of rationale. So while the place the season wound up was great, the path it took to get here was difficult.
Preview: Tate Brombal And Nick Robles’ New Series ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Behold, Behemoth #1, the premiere issue of their brand new horror series from Tate Brombal, as he brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios, with artist Nick Robles and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Greyson’s world is crumbling following his brother’s sudden and mysterious...
Mommy’s Little Monster: Previewing ‘Hulk’ #10
“HULK PLANET” PART TWO! Starship Hulk has found what should be the ultimate paradise—an entire planet of Hulk-like creatures thriving under the heat of a gamma star. But Bruce can’t shake thoughts of the past or the nagging suspicion that Monolith isn’t being totally honest about what she wants from the Hulk. And then there’s the matter of the planet’s “welcoming committee”…
Man-Bat Gets The Best Of Robin In ‘Batman: Knightwatch’ #3 Preview
Mad Hatter has hats from Penguin, Riddler, Clock King, and Scarecrow, but his collection isn’t complete without the “Bat Hat,” a.k.a. Batman’s cowl. Batman: Knightwatch #3 is out Tuesday 1st November from DC Comics.
Advance Review: `Star Trek– Picard – Stargazer’ #3 Sticks The Landing
This uneven limited series wraps up in a way befitting the spirit of Star Trek. While the first two installments lacked a strong storytelling direction and consistent artwork, this conclusion helps to atone for many of those sins while serving as a welcome bridge of sorts between the streaming series second and third seasons.
TV Review: ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, Episode 4
After three fairly satisfying episodes, American Horror Story hit a bit of a wall. It wasn’t that the fourth episode was inherently bad, it just felt as if it wasn’t inherently anything. It did little to move the plot along and little to incorporate a lot of characterization. Also, the shock factor that American Horror Story is usually known for wasn’t there either. Instead, it seems as if this episode was merely setting up a new setting that will surely be chaotic in the next episode.
The CW Dims The Lights On ‘Stargirl’; Series Cancelled After Three Seasons
To an extent, this felt inevitable, but it is nonetheless sad to hear that Stargirl has been cancelled. According to Deadline, the producers of the series were given “early indication that this might be the final season and to write an ending that would reflect that.” So, at least, it will not feel as cut off as the endings of Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. At the same time, the move reflects the shifting priorities of The CW as it transitions into the network its new owner, Nexstar Media Group, wants it to be. Across the last 18 months, when the Nexstar first became the potential suitor for the channel formerly co-owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global (or whatever both corporations’ previous names were), The CW’s emphasis on DC superheroes was curtailed. Freshman series Naomi, Batwoman, and Legends were all cancelled in quick succession with The Flash announcing its ninth season would be its last. The same is also true of the Archie Comics-inspired Riverdale. In the end, only Superman & Lois and the upcoming Gotham Knights will hold the line in 2023, but we expect both series may also end up quickly cancelled as Nexstar seeks a lower operating budget dominated by “unscripted” series and Canadian imports like Family Law.
Advance Review: Love and Betrayal in `Time Before Time’ #18
A standalone bridge tale meant to span two story arcs, this issue provides some more insight into the war between two time-traveling gangs. While it’s not critical to the overall storyline, the issue provides a relatable tale of love, loss and betrayal. Overall. With any relationship comes the risk...
Advance Review: The Bluntman Returns In `Quick Stops’ #1
Kevin Smith fans will love this book. Comic book fans will love this book. Batman fans will love this book. So what are you waiting for???. In his latest comic book series Quick Stops, Kevin Smith artfully blends his love of comic books, New Jersey, his own movies and, of course, weed, into a unique story.
Creepy Comics Cavalcade: Fright Night In ‘Marvel Zombies Halloween’
Happy Halloween! It’s the perfect day to curl up with some classic creepy comics, and enjoy thrills and chills. We love ourselves some spooky stories here at Comicon, and chose a great little one-shot to recommend for this year’s All Hallows Eve. Up front, I do not like...
David Tennant To Return To Voice Luther Arkwright For ‘Heart Of Empire’ Audio
It’s a month of returns for actor David Tennant – first the Doctor and now a return to voicing Bryan Talbot’s iconic Luther Arkwright for Big Finish Audio!. News came out a few days back that David Tennant would return to voice Luther Arkwright in the new Big Finish audio adaptation of the second Arkwright adventure Heart of Empire, set for release in June 2023 – Tennant first voiced Arkwright in the original adaptation The Adventures of Luther Arkwright back in 2005.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II To Star In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is grabbing another comic book credit. Deadline reports the actor will star in Marvel Studios and Disney+’s Wonder Man series. Created by Don Heck, Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the character started out as an Avengers foe before eventually joining the team over 20 years later. Growing up the ne’er-do-well son of a rich industrialist, he eventually agrees to be a plant within the Avengers on the behalf of Baron Zemo and his Masters of Evil. He ultimately decides not to sell out the heroes and pays for it with his life. But that wouldn’t be the end as Hank Pym managed to save his brain, after a fashion, and rejoins it to the body after many years, weird conflicts, and being used as the basis for Vision’s brain. He subsequently rejoined the Avengers and other iterations of the team across the decades. Somehow, he also found time to become an actor.
Marvel’s New Vampire Hunter Ready To Slay On The ‘Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade’ #1 Cover
After arriving on the scene earlier this year in Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men, Brielle Brooks, the daughter of Blade, will headline her own series this February. Announced at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter Of Blade will reunite the character’s creators, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, for a five-issue saga that serves as Brielle’s origin story and her journey to become Marvel’s next great antihero.
Titan Comics Reveals More Details Around ‘Conan The Barbarian’ Ongoing
Titan Comics and entertainment studio Heroic Signatures have revealed a few more details about their new co-publishing venture for Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian. The brand-new Conan the Barbarian ongoing comic will be written by long-time Conan fan and comic book writer Jim Zub (Thunderbolts, Uncanny Avengers), and feature art by Roberto De La Torre (King-Size Conan, Iron Man: Director of S.H.I.E.L.D) and colourist José Villarrubia (Promethea, Sweet Tooth, Cuba: My Revolution).
Jumping On: New Story Arcs Kicking Off On November 2, 2022
One of the hardest and most frustrating things about finding new comics to read and enjoy is finding a good jumping on point. It can be confusing and disheartening to pick up a single issue from the middle of an arc without having the context of the previous chapters. With...
Commentary: ‘Westworld’ Entertained While It Also Confused Audience
A lot of times, developing a story will start with the concept. This may seem obvious, but a single concept can rank as high concept or a low concept, and this will often dictate the trajectory the story will take. A low concept story is very simple and typically meant for fun. But a high concept story seeks to challenge its audience and make them think. Sometimes the concept becomes so high that it loses itself in its attempt to be groundbreaking, cerebral, and profound. When this happens, there’s a chance that the story being told might lose its audience. This is what is beginning to happen with Westworld, but despite a concept is so high it can become confusing, it isn’t any less entertaining.
Preview: Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Count Crowley– Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter’ #4
Dark Horse COmics has revealed a preview of Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #4, dropping Wednesday from writer David Dastmalchian, artist Lukas Ketner, letterer Frank Cvetkovic, and colorist Lauren Affe. ‘The only thing harder for Jerri Bartman than learning how to get through her day without a drink is...
Review: ‘AXE: Judgment Day’ #6 Ends With Hope
The X-Men and Eternals may have found peace amid the end of the world. AXE: Judgment Day #6 shows there’s only minutes left to save the world. Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schiti, Ivan Fiorelli, Marte Gracia and Clayton Cowles pass judgment as the world comes to an end. The Progenitor...
There’s No Such Thing As A Day Of For Carol In ‘Captain Marvel’ #43 Preview
HORROR IN THE STARS! Many experiences honed Carol Danvers into the Captain Marvel she is today. Some of them are beautiful stories, and and some of them are horror stories! This is the latter. Join superstar scribe Kelly Thompson and “Last of the Marvels” artist Sergio Dávila as Carol and some eXciting guest stars come together on a mission in the stars that will change everything for Captain Marvel!
