Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen

The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash

With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker

Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much

Patrick Beverley hasn't had much to celebrate on a personal or team-level this season with the Los Angeles Lakers. While Beverley wasn't brought in for his offensive prowess, he has been even worse than anyone could have thought, as he is averaging 5.3 points, which is a career-low, and he is shooting just 28.6% from the field while doing so.
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."

After going 0-5 to start the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were desperate for a win coming into Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Initially, the Lakers looked set to take another loss before explosions from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lonnie Walker helped them mount a lead late in the fourth quarter that the Nuggets could not overcome.
Yardbarker

A Consensus Is Building Around The Future Of The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a single game for a 1-5 record. Beacuse of this and the good work of Russell Westbrook over the last two games, some people are thinking that maybe the troubled team is turning things around. Still, 1-5 is not an inspiring record –...
Yardbarker

Steve Nash out as head coach of Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a terrible start to the season, and they will be playing for a new head coach going forward. Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that they have mutually decided to part ways. Nash issued a statement thanking the team and saying he will continue to root for the Nets to turn things around this season.
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
Yardbarker

The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-4 after a pretty shaky start to the season. Joel Embiid struggled out of the gates and James Harden's brilliance wasn't able to take them to a winning record in their first 7 games. But they're slowly starting to figure things out, helped along by Tyrese Maxey seemingly taking the next step and becoming even better as a scorer and an all-around player.
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Putting The League On Notice

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks swore that he was going to be playing like a monster this season. So far, he is making good on that promise. Antetokounmpo and his Bucks remain undefeated as they attempt to return to the NBA Finals after a season away thanks to the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker

Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."

There hasn't been a lot of time in the NBA in recent years without some controversy or the other involving Kyrie Irving. The enigmatic point guard is one of the league's most skilled players, but that's just not what most people are talking about when it comes to him. Irving missed serious time last season thanks to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccination, and there is a new controversy at the start of this season.
Yardbarker

Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'

Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
