Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona townRoger MarshSurprise, AZ
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen
The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Magic Johnson Predicts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Won’t Take Seeing LeBron James Break His Record Well
LeBron James has begun his quest to become the best NBA scorer of all time, taking the title away from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James came into the season needing 1,353 points to match Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 regular-season points, a record he has held for over 30 years.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much
Patrick Beverley hasn't had much to celebrate on a personal or team-level this season with the Los Angeles Lakers. While Beverley wasn't brought in for his offensive prowess, he has been even worse than anyone could have thought, as he is averaging 5.3 points, which is a career-low, and he is shooting just 28.6% from the field while doing so.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."
After going 0-5 to start the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were desperate for a win coming into Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Initially, the Lakers looked set to take another loss before explosions from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lonnie Walker helped them mount a lead late in the fourth quarter that the Nuggets could not overcome.
Yardbarker
Several Executives Believe L.A. Will Eventually Offer Two First-Round Picks To Pacers For Myles Turner & Buddy Hield
Since the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of different trade possibilities involving Russell Westbrook with the most popular being to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Anyone who has watched the Lakers’ first six games knows they need shooting, and that...
Yardbarker
A Consensus Is Building Around The Future Of The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a single game for a 1-5 record. Beacuse of this and the good work of Russell Westbrook over the last two games, some people are thinking that maybe the troubled team is turning things around. Still, 1-5 is not an inspiring record –...
Yardbarker
Eight NBA Fans Sat Courtside During Nets Game With "Fight Anti-Semitism" Shirts Amidst Kyrie Irving Controversy
Kyrie Irving is, without a doubt, a good point guard when he hits the court. He is an elite scorer who can get buckets from all three levels, and many consider him one of the most skilled players in the game today. Currently, Kyrie Irving is averaging 30.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.7 APG for the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash out as head coach of Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a terrible start to the season, and they will be playing for a new head coach going forward. Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that they have mutually decided to part ways. Nash issued a statement thanking the team and saying he will continue to root for the Nets to turn things around this season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
Yardbarker
The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions
The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-4 after a pretty shaky start to the season. Joel Embiid struggled out of the gates and James Harden's brilliance wasn't able to take them to a winning record in their first 7 games. But they're slowly starting to figure things out, helped along by Tyrese Maxey seemingly taking the next step and becoming even better as a scorer and an all-around player.
Yardbarker
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
The New York Knicks are off to a mediocre start to the season at 3-3 in their first six games. In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs. They are struggling to shoot the ball from deep to...
Yardbarker
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
We have had some surprising results, as always, to start off the season, and the latest one came with the Golden State Warriors losing 120-113 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets. It is still pretty early on in the season, but there is some cause for concern now for the Warriors.
Yardbarker
3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Atlanta Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks remain the only unbeaten team in the league after a 123-115 home win against the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young put on a show for the Hawks with a 42-point performance, but the Bucks withstood his scoring effort for their fifth win of the season. Holiday had an...
Yardbarker
'My Mindset Is To Get Better': Willie Cauley-Stein Thrilled To Join Vipers, Rockets' G League Team
When the Rio Grande Valley Vipers begin their 2022-23 G League campaign on Sunday, they will do so with a seven-year NBA veteran on the roster with Willie Cauley-Stein. The Houston Rockets signed Cauley-Stein to a training camp roster spot in August but only allowed him to stay on the team to obtain his G League rights.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Putting The League On Notice
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks swore that he was going to be playing like a monster this season. So far, he is making good on that promise. Antetokounmpo and his Bucks remain undefeated as they attempt to return to the NBA Finals after a season away thanks to the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
“For Brook to come out, it just kind of energized the whole team.” - Mike Budenholzer praises Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez is undoubtedly a big part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive system. His size and frame are crucial in helping keep the scoring in the paint in check. Additionally, he steps up with a game-winning contribution on the offensive end now and then – as he did against the Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
There hasn't been a lot of time in the NBA in recent years without some controversy or the other involving Kyrie Irving. The enigmatic point guard is one of the league's most skilled players, but that's just not what most people are talking about when it comes to him. Irving missed serious time last season thanks to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccination, and there is a new controversy at the start of this season.
Yardbarker
Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'
Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks. With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucke r, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.
Comments / 0