Tempe, AZ

KOLD-TV

Country music superstar Shania Twain coming to Arizona next year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in 2023. Twain revealed Friday that her Queen of Me Tour will roll into Phoenix next year. She will perform at the Ak-Chin Pavilion on Tuesday, May 30. Tickets can be purchased HERE. The tour...
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Goodyear brewery medals at the Great American Beer Festival

The Saddle Mountain Brewing Company recently brewed its way to a fifth Great American Beer Festival medal in six years, with its now-iconic Scottish-style ale Taildragger Clan-Destine. Having earned the bronze medal back on Oct. 8, Taildragger Clan-Destine has proved itself yet again to be one of the most consistent...
GOODYEAR, AZ
peoriatimes.com

British Wheels on the Green rolls back into Peoria

From classic MGs to Rolls Royce’s and Jaguars, the Arizona MG Club will be returning to Peoria to host its fifth anniversary of the “British Wheels on the Green” event. The event got its start in 2016, and it gives an opportunity for vintage car owners to take their historic vehicles out of the garage and on display for the world to see.
PEORIA, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Desert Contemporary Home Originally Built for Former MLB Player Chili Davis

The former Paradise Valley home of Major League Baseball legend Chili Davis, located at 7401 N Las Brisas Lane, is on the market for $8,500,000. Listed by Russ Sotheby’s International Realty Agent Frank Aazami, the mountaintop estate exalts quality and functionality with sophisticated architecture while offering opulent living with views of Camelback Mountain and the Phoenix skyline.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo

Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
PHOENIX, AZ
frontdoorsmedia.com

Tea Time in the Valley

While the tradition of afternoon tea originated in England in the 1800s, it has become popular across the U.S., including in the Valley. Jo Gemmill, who is from England, opened the English Rose Tea Room in Carefree in 2002. “I wanted to provide a beautiful space in the desert for a good cup of tea and homemade food,” she said. “Over time, we have built relationships with repeat customers and have become embedded in the community.”
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Rewind: Week 9 Friday Night Fever

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 9 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 28 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Paradise Valley defeats West Point 42-41 On the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Nine Best Things to Do This Weekend

It won’t be hard to scare up something to do this weekend in metro Phoenix. There are an abundance of Halloween and Day of the Dead events happening, as well as a new anime convention and the chance to watch YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul get punched in the face. Our...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited Time

Come grab yourself a limited time burger.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For millions of adults around the world, while it is still necessary to wake up early, go to work, drive children to school, and conduct all the other requirements of an adult, there’s still something inside of them that holds onto their childhood. Sometimes this is something as easy and simple as cartoons. Cartoons remind them of waking up on Saturday morning, knowing there would be no school and hours of entertainment made just for them. While growing up has brought new responsibilities, it also means it’s possible to enjoy their cartoons however they wish, including in a burger-themed pop-up in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
frontdoorsmedia.com

A Family Legacy

Restaurants and hospitality run through the veins of the Keeler family, who own and operate three Valley restaurants. “My father, Paul Keeler, owned and ran restaurants in the Boston area, where my brother and I started working at a young age, washing dishes and bussing tables,” said Matt Keeler.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Scary good freebies and deals to enjoy on Halloween!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halloween is almost here, and with it comes an amazing list of freebies you and your family can enjoy on the holiday. Halloween-related offers you can find at nearby restaurant chains:. 7-Eleven: Offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a buy one, get one free deal...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Entrepreneurs want to light up your life

Riley Verhoff and Nic Cordovana, who first met freshman year playing baseball at Arcadia High School, were looking for a way to make some extra cash when a light bulb went off. Hundreds of light bulbs, actually — they started a business hanging holiday lights in the neighborhood. What...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man makes it his mission to turn his brother into a movie star

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Luke Johnson is on a mission to help his brother and best friend, who has Down syndrome, become a movie star. And he’s asking for help. While Luke is a TV producer living in Utah, he grew up in Gilbert where his parents and brother, David, still live. He says David has always been there for him, even helping Luke on a path to sobriety after years of substance abuse.
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 Metro Phoenix cities rank among Top 20 Millennial hotspots

After years of lockdowns and limited gatherings, millennials are eager for a change of scenery. In a new study, SmartAsset analyzed data for 152 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the Top 20 Millennial hotspots. More specifically, we looked at the number of people between 25 and 39 who moved in and out of a given city last year and our findings show that Scottsdale, Tempe and Gilbert ranked among the top 20 cities where millennials are moving to.
TEMPE, AZ

