Brentwood, CA

WAN Update On The Male Mountain Lion Found Yesterday In Brentwood, California, That Was Safely Relocated Back Into The Wild

By WAN
worldanimalnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain Lion creates stir in Brentwood, prompts school lockdown

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CNS) —A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school and eluding authorities for much of the day, but the animal was eventually tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard...
BRENTWOOD, CA

