ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Goleta City Council Votes to Move Forward with Hollister Avenue Striping Project in Old Town

By Serena Guentz, Noozhawk Staff Writer
Noozhawk
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Vehicle Slams Into Goleta Thrift Store, Injuring Two Employees

A vehicle slammed into a Goleta thrift store on Saturday afternoon, injuring two employées inside the building. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 5100 block of Hollister Avenue where a vehicle crashed into the United Family Association Thrift Shoppe, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Caroline Abate Challenges Richard Mayer for District 1 Seat on Goleta Union School Board

A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services

Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Small Plane Safely Makes Emergency Landing East of Orcutt

The pilot of a single-engine plane safely made an emergency landing on a rural road east of Orcutt on Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to an incident in the 2600 block of East Clark Avenue involving a Beechcraft Bonanza, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash South of Orcutt

A man riding a motorcycle received major injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 135 south of Orcutt on Saturday night. At 9:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to the scene on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Mark Patton: UC Santa Barbara Seeks Running Start to Basketball Season

Big West Conference men’s basketball favorite UC Santa Barbara is taking a literal approach to the league race. A recent practice looked more like a track meet, with coach Joe Pasternack ordering all the Gauchos to the endline to run suicide drills whenever someone failed to block out or missed a defensive assignment.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy