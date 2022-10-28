Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Former Rockford QB leads Davenport past SVSU
Former Rockford High School and Northwestern University quarterback Jason Whittaker riddled the Saginaw Valley State University defense, throwing for 307 yards and three touchdowns to lead Davenport University past the Cardinals, 29-28, Saturday at SVSU. Davenport, ranked 18th in NCAA Division II, scored the winning touchdown with 9:51 remaining in...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
airlinegeeks.com
Trip Report: Avelo Airlines Kalamazoo Inaugural Flight
Houston, Texas-based Avelo Airlines has had quite a history, they were originally founded in 1987 as Casino Express Airlines, in 2005 as Xtra Airways, and finally in April of 2021 under its current name Avelo Airlines. Under the leadership of CEO Andrew Levy, they have expanded past their original route network along the west coast and have a substantial network in the eastern portion of the United States.
Powerball results for 10/29/22; did anyone win the $822 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – For just the 5th time in U.S. history, a lottery jackpot has hit the $1 billion mark as there was no winner of the $822 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Oct. 29. That means the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31 will be...
Bye-bye ArtPrize: Grand Rapids community, artists bid farewell to competition that leaves legacy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — From giant fire-breathing dragon sculptures to a delicately curated social commentary installation on the death sentence, ArtPrize has certainly given its attendees a lot to talk about during the last 13 years. The talk about the artwork, the economic impact on the community and the...
thecollegiatelive.com
Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan
Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark
The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
WMU senior leaders, staff at odds over troubling 2022 employee survey results
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Senior leadership and employees are at odds over the future of Western Michigan University. The university plans to do more listening to its faculty and staff. The results of WMU’s 2022 Employee Engagement Survey were released in October, after a period of data collection beginning in February...
Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company
WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
Grand Rapids tech company opens Raleigh, North Carolina office
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based software development firm is opening an office in Raleigh, North Carolina. Atomic Object, launched in 2001, announced Taylor Vanden Hoek and Ryan Abel will lead the expansion as the firm’s newest managing partners. Vanden Hoek and Abel, both of whom are longtime software developers, pitched the expansion to the company’s leadership.
Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches
MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
Morning Sun
Service set for CMU student killed in Gratiot crash
Funeral arrangements are set for a Central Michigan University student who died after a crash on US-127 in Gratiot County a week ago. Amanda Grace Kish, 18 and a freshman at CMU, was on her way home from Mt. Pleasant last Friday when she crossed the median and hit an oncoming car, state police said.
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
townbroadcast.com
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
‘Powerful’: Community watches new movie ‘Till’ on opening day
The movie "Till" has hit theaters nationwide. A nonprofit in Grand Rapids held a private showing of the movie Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0