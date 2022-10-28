Showers and storms are rolling across SE Texas this afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. Severe threat is now lower, but a brief wind gust near 50 mph is still possible. Rounds of heavy rain could also lead to some flooding issues. Make sure to slow things down as traffic will be extra crazy with all the action surrounding World Series Game #1 at Minute Maid Park. First Pitch is at 7:03 pm and there will still be some spotty showers around with rain finally winding down late tonight. Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday will feature pleasant temperatures and dry weather. Halloween weather will be a treat also with no major storm system expected Monday evening.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO