FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Warm, slight winds with temps in the 70s Sunday evening
It's great when the Halloween forecast is not spooky. Look for more treats than tricks concerning the weather in Houston. Temperatures will be mild with only a very few isolated showers popping up very late across Southeast Texas. Tuesday will bring showers along the coast with some finding their way inland as well. The next front will arrive late in the week and bring more rain with cooler temperatures for the weekend.
fox26houston.com
Saturday morning weather forecast
Showers and storms are rolling across SE Texas this afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. Severe threat is now lower, but a brief wind gust near 50 mph is still possible. Rounds of heavy rain could also lead to some flooding issues. Make sure to slow things down as traffic will be extra crazy with all the action surrounding World Series Game #1 at Minute Maid Park. First Pitch is at 7:03 pm and there will still be some spotty showers around with rain finally winding down late tonight. Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday will feature pleasant temperatures and dry weather. Halloween weather will be a treat also with no major storm system expected Monday evening.
Click2Houston.com
It’s raining, it’s pouring, the Astros are soaring: These are your photos as strong storms sweep through the Houston area on Astros World Series game day
HOUSTON – These are photos shared by KPRC 2 viewers as rain sweeps across the Houston area. It’s a wet day as fans come out in droves as the city prepares for the big game: the Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Minute Maid Stadium in Game 1 of the World Series.
fox26houston.com
Houston remains energized for 2022 World Series
Despite Game 1 of the World Series not going exactly how we planned, Houston Astros fans remain hopeful and hyped they could turn things around. FOX 26's host of Isiah Factor Uncensored, Isiah Carey shares more from fans before and after the game!
fox26houston.com
House divided: Houston family has Astros, Phillies fans for the World Series
HOUSTON - With Game 2 in the books, one family is finding themselves in a pickle with a house divided. The Boudwin family spoke with FOX 26 about how they're faring so far in this World Series. WORLD SERIES: TIED SERIES! The Houston Astros take Game 2 and even the...
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
From the World Series to Halloween, here's what's happening in Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — From the World Series, to Halloween, to college homecomings, it’s a big weekend in Houston. "There’s so many great events happening this weekend for Astros and Halloween just going to be so great to see people celebrating in the city,” said Julissa Martinez. So,...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 31 to November 6, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 31 through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Golden Dawn Arkestra in...
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf Park
The city of Houston is in line for a brand-new surf park. Construction of HTX Surf, a world-class surf resort and destination, will get underway in the first half of 2023. A press release states that the new surf resort will be located in Generation Park, which is just 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and sixty minutes from the bustling Houston metropolitan area.
WFAA
Someone in Texas is waking up a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
fox26houston.com
Man who made viral rap about Houston Astros visits radio station for new song
HOUSTON - A rap song about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees in the American League Championship Series continues to get shares across the city. We first shared Drew’s story earlier this week involving a rap song he created following the Astros sweep over the Yankees in the ALCS.
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
fox26houston.com
Micro betting, smaller bets popular in year of high inflation
HOUSTON - Bets are on for the World Series, as fans are caught up in the excitement. But is high inflation and a possible recession slowing it down?. A recent survey shows sports bettors say they'll bet less money due to high inflation, but are still betting. And micro betting, the placing of small bets on moments in a game is taking off.
realtynewsreport.com
Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston
MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
'Wings Over Houston' takes flight this weekend
Great aerial demonstrations, including the Blue Angels, fill the sky above Houston during 'Wings Over Houston.'
fox26houston.com
Spooky treats: Halloween recipes to try at home with your kids
HOUSTON - The kids probably won't be out too late trick-or-treating on Monday, but even so, you can stay in the spooky season spirit from inside the house. Halloween has become a highly celebrated holiday. It's the day kids can dress up as their favorite characters and go out trick-or-treating for some candy.
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
