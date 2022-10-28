Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
Prediction: Michigan Wolverines to land 2024 bluechip football prospect
The Michigan Wolverines hosted a key collection of visitors over the weekend for their win over Michigan State. And the results are already positive on the recruiting trail. In fact, it seems Jim Harbaugh's program is in line to pick up a key 2024 commitment. Prediction: Luke Hamilton to ...
College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Decision News
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday morning that his program will be taking swift action against the players involved in the postgame fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. "As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
We hit the streets to find the best game day tailgate, tour the Wolverine 1 bus
7 Action News hit the streets of Ann Arbor to find the biggest, baddest tailgate, and we're confident in what we found.
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
Completely renovated Detroit house filled with materials from historic homes, buildings
A once-abandoned brick house in Detroit's North End neighborhood along the Woodward Corridor, renovated using recovered materials from various historic houses and buildings, is listed for sale at $475,000. “Every piece has been constructed or restored with materials from around Detroit,” said Adam Soroka of real estate firm @properties Christie's International, who listed the house at 246 E. Philadelphia St. on Oct. 21. ...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots
Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
detroitisit.com
7 Saucy Casual Spots in Detroit that Serve Detroit’s Best Sandwiches
3RD ST. DETROIT PHILLY, BBQ BEEF, BBQ CHICKEN EGG ROLLS, AND MORE, PHOTO DETROIT 75 KITCHEN / FACEBOOK. New casual dining spots in Detroit are pretty much an ode to how simply satisfying sandwiches are. However, it takes a clever mind to create some of these bad (Po’)boys, along with some other quality quick meals, such as deep-fried arepas, or a melty 3rd Street Philly.
Joe Louis Greenway Will Connect Detroit to Hamtramck, Highland Park and Dearborn
(CBS DETROIT) - A new trail is one mile closer to connecting neighboring cities.Hundreds gathered Saturday to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Joe Louis Greenway. "The Joe Louis Greenway will go a long way towards creating a sense of pride that helps alleviate the mental anguish of decades of disinvestment in our communities," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.The first mile to the path can be found between Joy Road and Warren near Livernois in Detroit."We just broke it through north of Joy," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan."A year from now, we'll be all the way up to Fullerton and it...
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
GOP SOS candidate Karamo takes election fraud conspiracies to court
Eight days before the election, Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo stood before reporters to levy – without evidence – allegations of ongoing voter fraud in Detroit. Attorneys representing Karamo filed suit last Thursday, alleging Detroit’s election practices will result in an “illegal election,” The Detroit News...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Michigan
Here's where you can find it.
corpmagazine.com
Reports: Compuware Moving to Southfield
Peter Karmonos Jr., the co-founder of Compuware, moved the computer giant from its home in Farmington Hills into a new $350 million building in downtown Detroit in 2003. Nearly two decades later, Compuware may be on the move again. According to published reports, Compuware is about to move from its...
New Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit not ready to launch
A new Amazon fulfillment center in Detroit at the former State Fairgrounds that could employ 1,200 or more people is no longer scheduled to open this year as originally planned, the Free Press has learned. Construction of the massive 3.8-million-square-foot building began in late 2020, and Amazon at the time...
newsfromthestates.com
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
6 charged with drug, gun, money laundering in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Six Detroiters have been indicted for drug, gun, and money laundering crimes, United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced.Four of the six defendants, who were all indicted by a federal grand jury in Detroit, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.Here is a list of the individuals that were charged:Andre Pharr, 35, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering offenses).Clifford Jones Jr., 32, of Detroit, Michigan (drug conspiracy, felon in possession of firearm, money...
I-696 closing this weekend in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, portions of westbound interstate 696 and eastbound interstate 96 will be closed as part of continued work on the $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project. This project will begin rebuilding the eastbound lanes next spring and then the westbound lanes in 2024. Michigan's Department of Transportation says crews will be closing westbound I-696 from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275 again to perform pavement repairs and shoulder widening throughout the weekend. Westbound I-696 will be closed from US-24 (Telegraph Road) to I-275, including all on and off ramps. Traffic will be detoured to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then westbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to westbound M-5 and back to westbound I-696/I-96. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and go through 5 a.m. on Oct. 31.
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Detroit pizza place is making slices unlike any other
With toppings like beef brisket, shrimp, artichokes, and yes pineapple, Pizza Cat Max in downtown Detroit is keeping pizza weird. “Ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to eat the pizza they want to eat, even if it’s just a sausage pizza, or if it’s the kind of person that wants 15 toppings,” says Matt Wojtowicz, the Founder, and Co-Owner of Pizza Cat Max.
Comments / 0