WAPT

Joe Cook recaps JSU's 35-0 shutout of Southern

WAPT Sports Director Joe Cook takes us into the packed Veteran Memorial Stadium to show us how Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' squad got its first shutout of the season over Southern. The Tigers improve to 8-0 on the season after hosting College Gameday for the first time in the history...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, October 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Volleyball Sweeps Three Opponents at SWAC Western Division Cluster

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas| The Jackson State University women's volleyball team completed a three-game sweep against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Grambling State and Prairie View at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Western Division Cluster. The Tigers defeated UAPB 3-0 to open the cluster Sunday and took down Grambling State 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. JSU...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
JACKSON, MS
BevNET.com

Cathead Distillery Honors Late Blues Musician with Limited Release Bourbon

JACKSON, Miss.— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is proud to support Music Maker Foundation and their mission to tend the roots of American Music with a 2022 limited release of Tintype Old Soul Bourbon, Series 1. Aged for seven years and bottled at cask strength, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is uncut and unfiltered—just like the blues artist it honors. The bottle’s label features a tintype photograph of blues vocalist legend Captain Luke Mayer and is a 2022 release of the first edition in the distillery’s Tintype series.
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Clinton has record-height sunflower

The native Mississippi sawtooth sunflower “Helianthus grosseserratus” can grow up to twelve feet tall as a standalone plant, but there is one in Clinton that has reached at least nineteen feet tall. George Phillips of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences said, “The max height I could find for ‘Helianthus grossesaerratus’ is twelve feet, so I would say your plant is definitely a record contender!” The plant is growing over a culvert along an Interstate 20 frontage road in Clinton. The picture on the left was taken on September 23, and the picture on the right was taken on September 27. At right, the survey stadia rod held by Carolyn Dockery is marked at the ten and twenty levels.
CLINTON, MS
mageenews.com

Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson Trunk-or-Treat begins at 4 p.m. on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s annual Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Carnival is slated to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 31, at VA Legion Softball Complex in Jackson. The event is being hosted by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and will give patrons the chance to “visit and receive a variety of treats from decorated trunks or tents,” according to a post on the city’s social media page.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market hosts first Halloween event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, the Mississippi Farmers Market hosted a Halloween extravaganza. The event featured food, live music and over 30 vendors. Kids were able to get their faces painted and could participate in a costume contest. A variety of items were sold, so there was something for everyone. “We’ve had […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Board to be established for LeFleur East Business Improvement District

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The next step for the LeFleur East Business Improvement District is the establishment of a board to oversee the funds for the district. The Northside Sun reported business leader Warren Speed will chair the board and will be responsible for asking leaders in the district to volunteer to serve. LeFleur East […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: Let’s Go Ghouls — Vicksburg’s homes go all-out for Halloween

It’s a tell-tell sign from the displays in yards, Vicksburg has a lot of “spirits.”. Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have heard from many of you regarding an exchange in a WLBT newscast last week. In an effort to be transparent, we want you to know we have had meaningful internal conversations and discussions about this situation. Barbie Bassett would like to address those comments.
JACKSON, MS

