WAPT
Joe Cook recaps JSU's 35-0 shutout of Southern
WAPT Sports Director Joe Cook takes us into the packed Veteran Memorial Stadium to show us how Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' squad got its first shutout of the season over Southern. The Tigers improve to 8-0 on the season after hosting College Gameday for the first time in the history...
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, October 31
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The atmosphere in Jackson for the rivalry football game was electric...
SU Football Shuts Out Southern, Starts Season 8-0 for First Time in Program History
ESPN’s College GameDay came to Jackson State for the first time ever. Fans arrived as early as 6:00 a.m. for the 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. broadcast. All on air broadcasters for ESPN GameDay predicted JSU to defeat Southern in the SWAC rivalry matchup. All of them turned out to be correct, as Jackson State football […]
gojsutigers.com
Volleyball Sweeps Three Opponents at SWAC Western Division Cluster
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas| The Jackson State University women's volleyball team completed a three-game sweep against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Grambling State and Prairie View at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Western Division Cluster. The Tigers defeated UAPB 3-0 to open the cluster Sunday and took down Grambling State 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. JSU...
Deion Sanders doesn’t care about JSU being ranked or FCS playoffs
Deion Sanders and Jackson State are ranked in the top five. But that doesn't motivate him, neither does the FCS playoffs. The post Deion Sanders doesn’t care about JSU being ranked or FCS playoffs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WTOK-TV
ESPN’s College GameDay made an impact in Jackson; “Had me darn in tears just thinking about where we started from and where we are today”
Jackson, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay made their first trip in program history to Jackson State University on Saturday. Getting the national attention from from GameDay was a big moment for coach Primetime and all that he has done with the Tigers. Head coach Deion Sanders said, ”We...
Boombox Battle of the Bands at Smith Wills Stadium
Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University Human Jukebox went head to head in the Boombox Battle of the Bands on Friday, October 28. Hundreds of fans from both universities came out to support. Both sides say their band is one of a kind. “Every head […]
Teams compete at Red Beans and Rice Festival
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the Red Beans and Rice Festival at the Mississippi Museum of Art. Teams competed for the title of “Best Tasting Red Beans and Rice” while raising money for charity. “We have the best red beans and rice out here!” The festival was held on […]
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
BevNET.com
Cathead Distillery Honors Late Blues Musician with Limited Release Bourbon
JACKSON, Miss.— Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is proud to support Music Maker Foundation and their mission to tend the roots of American Music with a 2022 limited release of Tintype Old Soul Bourbon, Series 1. Aged for seven years and bottled at cask strength, Tintype Old Soul Bourbon is uncut and unfiltered—just like the blues artist it honors. The bottle’s label features a tintype photograph of blues vocalist legend Captain Luke Mayer and is a 2022 release of the first edition in the distillery’s Tintype series.
WLBT
Multiple agencies to provide crowd, traffic control for possible record JSU crowd Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple law enforcement agencies met Friday to continue planning efforts for Saturday’s Jackson State-Southern University game, made more logistically challenging from ESPN’s College Gameday and upwards of 80,000 people who could attend the all-day event. The efforts, led by JSU Police Chief Herman Horton,...
theclintoncourier.net
Clinton has record-height sunflower
The native Mississippi sawtooth sunflower “Helianthus grosseserratus” can grow up to twelve feet tall as a standalone plant, but there is one in Clinton that has reached at least nineteen feet tall. George Phillips of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences said, “The max height I could find for ‘Helianthus grossesaerratus’ is twelve feet, so I would say your plant is definitely a record contender!” The plant is growing over a culvert along an Interstate 20 frontage road in Clinton. The picture on the left was taken on September 23, and the picture on the right was taken on September 27. At right, the survey stadia rod held by Carolyn Dockery is marked at the ten and twenty levels.
wcbi.com
Powerball Jackpot has jumped up to second-largest total in lottery history
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – This weekend, you can win the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history. The jackpot jumped up to $825 million with a cash value of about $410 million. The largest jackpot was just over $1.5 billion back in January 2016. To find out...
mageenews.com
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries after Southern and Jackson State game
JACKSON, Miss. - Multiple cars had their windows broken and were ransacked during the Southern and Jackson State football game Saturday. According to WABT, the parking lot where the cars were burglarized was nearly a mile away from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium where the game was played. The news...
WLBT
Jackson Trunk-or-Treat begins at 4 p.m. on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s annual Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Carnival is slated to begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 31, at VA Legion Softball Complex in Jackson. The event is being hosted by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and will give patrons the chance to “visit and receive a variety of treats from decorated trunks or tents,” according to a post on the city’s social media page.
Mississippi Farmers Market hosts first Halloween event
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, the Mississippi Farmers Market hosted a Halloween extravaganza. The event featured food, live music and over 30 vendors. Kids were able to get their faces painted and could participate in a costume contest. A variety of items were sold, so there was something for everyone. “We’ve had […]
Board to be established for LeFleur East Business Improvement District
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The next step for the LeFleur East Business Improvement District is the establishment of a board to oversee the funds for the district. The Northside Sun reported business leader Warren Speed will chair the board and will be responsible for asking leaders in the district to volunteer to serve. LeFleur East […]
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: Let’s Go Ghouls — Vicksburg’s homes go all-out for Halloween
It’s a tell-tell sign from the displays in yards, Vicksburg has a lot of “spirits.”. Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
WLBT
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have heard from many of you regarding an exchange in a WLBT newscast last week. In an effort to be transparent, we want you to know we have had meaningful internal conversations and discussions about this situation. Barbie Bassett would like to address those comments.
