Through Pacific Northwest drought and downpour, what will happen to the salmon?

Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Studded Snow Tires Once Again Legal in Washington and Oregon Beginning November 1
OLYMPIA - Starting Tuesday, November 1, studded snow tires will once again be allowed on the road in Oregon and Washington for the Winter season. In both states, studded snow tires are legal from November 1 to March 31 each year. People caught driving with studded tires outside of the unauthorized dates could be subject to a fine.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings’...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Groups sue Montana alleging FWP fails to count wolves accurately
Two groups have sued the State of Montana, specifically the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department, for ignoring science and adopting a wolf management plan that fails to protect gray wolves as required since Montana and Idaho took over state management. Wildearth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit on Thursday...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf
Idaho Controller Says he Will Continue Transparency Efforts if Re-Elected. The Idaho controller is responsible for paying the bills of the state’s 90 agencies and the salaries of its 25,000 employees. That includes conducting internal audits of state spending, maintaining a centralized financial management system and paying claims against the state. Controller Brandon Woolf has held the office since 2012, and while he technically has […]
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Many Washington youths lost almost a year of math under COVID, per Harvard study
(The Center Square) – Research from a collaboration between Stanford University and Harvard University reveals that Washington State lost multiple months of learning in math and reading since 2019. Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research and Stanford University’s Educational Opportunity Project announced the Education Research Scorecard, which showed that...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Controller Says he Will Continue Transparency Efforts if Re-Elected
The Idaho controller is responsible for paying the bills of the state’s 90 agencies and the salaries of its 25,000 employees. That includes conducting internal audits of state spending, maintaining a centralized financial management system and paying claims against the state. Controller Brandon Woolf has held the office since...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington lawmakers decline comment on abortion rallies ethics complaint
(The Center Square) — Eleven Washington lawmakers have declined to comment on an ethics complaint alleging that they illegally used public resources to organize and conduct campaign events under the guise of press conferences. The events in question took place on June 25 at the state capitol and on...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
How Idaho Republicans, Democrats are addressing abortion heading into election
More people are pro-abortion rights in Idaho than are Democrats, according to polling done by the Pew Research Center. While that offers a window of opportunity and campaign point for Democrats ahead of this month's election, Republicans have been focusing on other issues. At the same time, more women have...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Rural Teachers Can Now Apply for $12,000 in Education Funding
BOISE - At long last, Idaho educators working in rural or underserved districts and schools have the chance to apply for up to $12,000 that could be put toward student loans or other educational expenses. The program was created by the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 1290, which Governor Brad...
Comments / 0