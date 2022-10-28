Ohio voters will decide whether to make history this November. In Ohio’s 219-year history, there has only been one female governor but she wasn’t elected. In 1999, Nancy Hollister, the lieutenant governor under the late former Governor George Voinovich, was appointed to serve only 11 days in the state’s top post after he was elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. Barbara Palmer, the executive director of the Center for Women in Politics of Ohio at Baldwin Wallace University said Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley has already made history by being the first woman from a major party to be elected in a gubernatorial primary.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO