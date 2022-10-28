Read full article on original website
Utah State Cross Country Teams Both Ranked In Top 10 of Week 6 Regional Rankings
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's women's cross country team climbed two spots and is ranked No. 8 in Week 6 of the NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Rankings, which were released Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). On the men's side, the...
Aggies Host New Mexico In Mountain West Game Saturday Afternoon
NEW MEXICO (2-6, 0-4 MW) vs. UTAH STATE (3-5, 2-2 MW) Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 • 1:30 p.m. (MT) • Logan, Utah • Maverik Stadium (25,100) • Utah State (3-5, 2-2 MW) continues Mountain West play this weekend as it hosts New Mexico (2-6, 0-4 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1:30 p.m., on CBS Sports Network (Xfinity Ch. 269/753 HD, DISH Ch. 158, DirecTV Ch. 221) with John Sadak (play-by-play) and Randy Cross (analyst) on the call.
Utah State’s David Cierny Set to Represent Men’s Tennis at ITA Fall Nationals
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's tennis senior David Cierny is set to represent the Aggies at the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, California. The tournament is set to run from Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 6. Live streaming and live stats for the ITA National...
Weekly Aggie Update
WEEKLY AGGIE UPDATE - OCTOBER 31, 2022. Sat., Nov. 5 --- New Mexico, 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN) • Utah State football (3-5, 2-2 MW) continues Mountain West play this week as it hosts New Mexico (2-6, 0-4 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1:30 p.m. USU is 15-13 all-time against the Lobos, including an 8-4 home record. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network (Xfinity Ch. 269/753 HD, DISH Ch. 158, DirecTV Ch. 221).
Utah State Soccer Trio Named to All-Mountain West Teams
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer placed three Aggies on the all-Mountain West teams, it was announced by the conference on Sunday. Juniors Alex Day and Kelsey Kaufusi plus freshman Kaylie Chambers were each named to the All-MW Second Team. Chambers also earned All-Newcomer Team honors. Defender Kelsey Kaufusi has...
Utah State Soccer’s Season Ends in Marathon Penalty Shootout Versus San Diego State
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Utah State soccer's season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday at the UNM Soccer Complex, losing in a penalty shootout, 19-18, to San Diego State after the two sides drew. 0-0, across 110 minutes of play. Each side missed a penalty kick in...
