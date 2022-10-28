ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, MT

KULR8

Griz conclude fall tourney season at Gonzaga Invite

The Montana women's tennis team wrapped up its fall tournament season at the Gonzaga Invite over the weekend with a pair of semifinal appearances highlighting the trip. In a preview of the 2023 Big Sky duals season, the Griz were one of five conference teams competing in Spokane, with the University of Portland and host Bulldogs rounding out the seven-team field.
SPOKANE, WA
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Varying vibes in Bozeman, Missoula

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams. The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana Grizzlies 'in a rough spot' after third straight loss

OGDEN, Utah — Make it three straight losses for the Montana Grizzlies, as they fell to Weber State 24-21 on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. There's plenty to clean up for Montana if they hope to make the playoffs with three games remaining on their regular season schedule. "We're in...
OGDEN, UT
montanarightnow.com

Power outage restored in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Mont. - There is a power outage affecting the area of Highway 93 and Woodside Cutoff in Corvallis Tuesday. According to an alert, the outage is causing a stoplight to be out. Crews are aware of the issue and they are working to fix the outage. People should be...
CORVALLIS, MT
discoveringmontana.com

A Carousel for Missoula, Montana

A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Big Dipper to close Higgins Ave. location this winter

MISSOULA, Mont. — For the first time in its 30-year history, Big Dipper Ice Cream is temporarily closing its iconic storefront on Higgins Avenue in Missoula for the winter. We reached out to Bryan Hickey, Big Dipper's president, for a statement following the surprising announcement. He tells us their...
MISSOULA, MT
Post Register

Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90

About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
DRUMMOND, MT
montanakaimin.com

Second Pumpkin spiked on Main Hall

A second pumpkin has been placed on top of the University of Montana's Main Hall in the last 24 hours. The new pumpkin, which sits on the very top of the building, is slightly smaller than its companion lower on the tower. There is also a carving on the new pumpkin, but it is unclear what that carving says.
montanakaimin.com

Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery

Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police seek to identify individuals in photo

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the two people in the following photo. Officer Trowbridge wants to identify and speak to the two individuals about a criminal case. If you have any information regarding the two individuals, contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. The City...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Wanted Man Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 26th, 2022, Missoula Probation and Parole located 33-year-old Lawrence Daniels near Taco Bell on North Reserve Street. Law Enforcement was attempting to locate him because he had a no bond warrant for a parole violation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “The...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Police warning Missoula residents about phone scam

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning Missoula residents about a scam Thursday of someone reportedly pretending to be a Missoula police sergeant. A Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department said the person pretending to be the sergeant calling people telling them their warrant will go away if the person pays money or sends gift cards.
MISSOULA, MT

