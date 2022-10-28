Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Finding the end zone: Flowers is elite, but the Griz offense needs to answer the bell
MISSOULA – This past Saturday afternoon, the Montana Grizzlies football team couldn’t get its offense moving versus Weber State. It found itself down 24-14 with just six minutes to play, making a win a nearly impossible feat the way the Griz were slugging down the field. It seemed...
KULR8
Griz conclude fall tourney season at Gonzaga Invite
The Montana women's tennis team wrapped up its fall tournament season at the Gonzaga Invite over the weekend with a pair of semifinal appearances highlighting the trip. In a preview of the 2023 Big Sky duals season, the Griz were one of five conference teams competing in Spokane, with the University of Portland and host Bulldogs rounding out the seven-team field.
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies seeking fourth Big Sky soccer tournament title in five seasons
Under fifth-year coach Chris Citowicki, Montana has won the Big Sky Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and lost in its postseason opener as the No. 1 seed. The Grizzlies have won as a COVID-era divisional champion and won last year as the No. 2 seed. And none of...
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Varying vibes in Bozeman, Missoula
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams. The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference...
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies 'in a rough spot' after third straight loss
OGDEN, Utah — Make it three straight losses for the Montana Grizzlies, as they fell to Weber State 24-21 on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. There's plenty to clean up for Montana if they hope to make the playoffs with three games remaining on their regular season schedule. "We're in...
Want To Win Cat/Griz Football Tickets In Bozeman? Here’s How.
It's almost that time of year again, of course, we're talking about the most anticipated football game in the state of Montana, the Brawl of the Wild. This long-time tradition divides friends and family for at least one Saturday every November because here in Montana, you're either Team Bobcat or Team Griz.
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
montanarightnow.com
Power outage restored in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Mont. - There is a power outage affecting the area of Highway 93 and Woodside Cutoff in Corvallis Tuesday. According to an alert, the outage is causing a stoplight to be out. Crews are aware of the issue and they are working to fix the outage. People should be...
discoveringmontana.com
A Carousel for Missoula, Montana
A Carousel for Missoula is a unique carousel in Missoula featuring hand-carved figures. The carousel is located in Missoula’s downtown Caras Park on the Clark Fork River, and it came about as the result of local community efforts. This began when a local cabinet maker made the promise to...
NBCMontana
Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
NBCMontana
Big Dipper to close Higgins Ave. location this winter
MISSOULA, Mont. — For the first time in its 30-year history, Big Dipper Ice Cream is temporarily closing its iconic storefront on Higgins Avenue in Missoula for the winter. We reached out to Bryan Hickey, Big Dipper's president, for a statement following the surprising announcement. He tells us their...
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
Residents conflicted over proposed Sha-Ron parking project
Missoula County has spent the past two years looking for ways to alleviate parking and traffic near a popular river recreation site in East Missoula.
montanakaimin.com
Second Pumpkin spiked on Main Hall
A second pumpkin has been placed on top of the University of Montana's Main Hall in the last 24 hours. The new pumpkin, which sits on the very top of the building, is slightly smaller than its companion lower on the tower. There is also a carving on the new pumpkin, but it is unclear what that carving says.
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Stop Driving Single File on Brooks St! I’m Trying To Turn Left!
I am here to plead with some drivers on Brooks Street in Missoula for a very simple request. If you have been on that road at any time in the last 5 years, you’ll know that it has two diving lanes. Two. Please, STOP driving single-file in one lane! I’m trying to turn LEFT!
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek to identify individuals in photo
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the two people in the following photo. Officer Trowbridge wants to identify and speak to the two individuals about a criminal case. If you have any information regarding the two individuals, contact Officer Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. The City...
KULR8
Judge orders Missoula County to keep video footage of 2022 midterm ballot sorting areas
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Montana district judge ordered Missoula County Monday to keep electronic surveillance video footage of ballot sorting areas during the 2022 midterm elections. According to the order, the video must be findable for possible future requests under the Freedom of Information Act. Crime Prevention Research Center's Dr....
Wanted Man Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 26th, 2022, Missoula Probation and Parole located 33-year-old Lawrence Daniels near Taco Bell on North Reserve Street. Law Enforcement was attempting to locate him because he had a no bond warrant for a parole violation. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “The...
montanarightnow.com
Police warning Missoula residents about phone scam
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning Missoula residents about a scam Thursday of someone reportedly pretending to be a Missoula police sergeant. A Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department said the person pretending to be the sergeant calling people telling them their warrant will go away if the person pays money or sends gift cards.
Comments / 0