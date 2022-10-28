Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideaway Just Listed for $5.6 Million
The seller of this Palm Springs landmark has left the building. And now, you too can live like Elvis and Priscilla Presley once did. Most famous for being the futuristic residence in which the King and his wife honeymooned in 1967, a popular California tourist attraction dubbed “The House of Tomorrow” has just hit the market after an ambitious two-year renovation. The mid-century modern abode dates back to 1962 when it was first designed by William Krisel for home builder Robert Alexander. Alexander loved it so much; he kept the commission for himself. Shortly after, the “it” couple was said to have leased the space for a year prior to their marriage, reported The Wall Street Journal.
mansionglobal.com
Houston Mansion With Versailles-Inspired Gardens Becomes the Area’s First $20 Million-Plus Single-Family Home
A European-style estate in Houston with one of the biggest price tags in the city and gardens inspired by the Palace of Versailles has finally found a buyer after more than three years. The listing, with an asking price of $26.5 million, went into contract in September and closed on...
A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million
It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
Popculture
Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million
Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close
It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
Steve Jobs never locked the front door of his Palo Alto house, which had an English-style cottage garden full of wildflowers and 'stuff you could eat,' U2's Bono says in memoir
The Apple cofounder also didn't have any security guards, live-in help, or drivers, his biographer has previously said.
The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million
Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion. Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in...
CNBC
This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
A couple spent $275,000 building a fantastical underground home nestled into a North Carolina mountainside — take a look
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an underground Airbnb that features a 150-year-old door from Belgium. 90% of the property — called "Dragon's Knoll" — is built into the Blue Ridge Mountains in Asheville, North Carolina. Their company, Treehouses of Serenity, features several unique Airbnb properties.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
An architect built a perfectly circular summer home on an island for his family in 1971. Now, it's on the market for $1.9 million — check it out.
A group of private islands in Ontario's Georgian Bay is on the market for $1.9 million. Collectively known as Table Rock Islands, there are seven islands included in the sale. The largest island comes with an off-grid circular cottage that's only accessible by boat.
Man's Family Asked Him to Sell His Home for Almost $300K Under Market Value So They Can Afford to Purchase It
Homes are continuing to sell quickly for above the asking price because there are still more buyers looking for homes than there are sellers looking to list their homes. Some real estate agents even encourage their clients to offer 1-3% above the asking price to create a standout offer and increase their chance of closing the deal.
Thrillist
This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon
After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.
"Gentrification Is Real": This Woman Says Neighbors Offered Her $800K For Her Grandfather's Multi-Million-Dollar Home
Keisha Credit inherited her grandfather's home in a multi-million-dollar neighborhood. However, shortly after his passing, she started receiving offers as low as $800,000. "That’s good money, but absolutely not. It's disrespectful and assumes I don’t know the value of my home," she said.
Cher's Malibu mansion hits market for $85M: report
A multimillion-dollar home that reportedly belongs to Cher has been listed with an eight-figure price tag. Perched on a Malibu bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property includes a 13,200-square-foot main house and a separate gatehouse that serves as a guest house, according to The Wall Street Journal. The...
Home Buyers Face Another Rising Hurdle Besides Interest Rates
With the U.S. residential real estate market is in cool-down mode this autumn, home prices remain relatively high – at least from a historical point of view. According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the average cost of a home in the U.S. in 2022 stands at $344,000. That’s up 20% from 2021.
The American City Where Home Prices Are Plunging
The city where a retreat in the residential real estate market is most evident is in Texas.
Comments / 0