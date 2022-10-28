ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Robb Report

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s Palm Springs Honeymoon Hideaway Just Listed for $5.6 Million

The seller of this Palm Springs landmark has left the building. And now, you too can live like Elvis and Priscilla Presley once did. Most famous for being the futuristic residence in which the King and his wife honeymooned in 1967, a popular California tourist attraction dubbed “The House of Tomorrow” has just hit the market after an ambitious two-year renovation. The mid-century modern abode dates back to 1962 when it was first designed by William Krisel for home builder Robert Alexander. Alexander loved it so much; he kept the commission for himself. Shortly after, the “it” couple was said to have leased the space for a year prior to their marriage, reported The Wall Street Journal.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Robb Report

A Private Island Francis Ford Coppola Called Home Has Hit the Market for $2.2 Million

It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One that housed a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But one legendary filmmaker’s loss could be your gain—for a cool $2.2 million.
Popculture

Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million

Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Thrillist

This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon

After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox Business

Cher's Malibu mansion hits market for $85M: report

A multimillion-dollar home that reportedly belongs to Cher has been listed with an eight-figure price tag. Perched on a Malibu bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property includes a 13,200-square-foot main house and a separate gatehouse that serves as a guest house, according to The Wall Street Journal. The...
MALIBU, CA

