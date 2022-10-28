Read full article on original website
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Young Phillies fan steals show while playfully taunting Astros fan in Houston
A young Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after taunting an Astros fan following J.T. Realmuto’s game-winning home run in extra innings.
Phillies Today! World Series Game Two: What a Bummer
Nobody said this was going to be easy. Perhaps a photo of a tiny armadillo in a Phillies helmet will improve your mood. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Look, game one nothwithstanding, falling behind the...
World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween
No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: The Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
Why is Bryce Harper a designated hitter? Explaining the Phillies star's position during World Series
Bryce Harper has made his presence felt in the outfield during his MLB career. The dynamic star drew attention early on for running into walls and putting his body on the line to make plays. While he has toned that down in recent years, he still has one of the best outfield arms in baseball.
Phillies World Series: MLB keeping close eye on forecast ahead of World Series Game 3
Major League Baseball says it is keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of Monday night's Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia.
Astros' Dusty Baker explains staying with Justin Verlander, using Luis Garcia late in Game 1 vs. Phillies
Dusty Baker has often been scrutinized for his bullpen usage in big games. Game 1 of the 2022 World Series against the Phillies was no different. The Astros manager was questioned about two decisions in particular: waiting until starter Justin Verlander had given up a five-run lead before pulling the veteran starter, and turning to the team's No. 4 starter as the first arm out of the bullpen in extra innings rather than handing the ball to one of the team's most reliable relief arms.
How the Astros made World Series history en route to splitting the first 2 games vs. Phillies
The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.
Why Cowboys star Micah Parsons is rooting for the Phillies in the 2022 World Series
Micah Parsons is one of the biggest names in Texas due to his status as one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL. But he's staying true to his roots for this year's World Series as he cheers on his hometown Phillies. Parsons was born in Harrisburg, Pa., and went...
Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phillies 5 -2
The Houston Astros have defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5 – 2 on Saturday night. The team took to Twitter to celebrate their big win saying, “That’s more like it.”
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
Why does Dusty Baker use toothpicks? Explaining Astros manager's long-time habit
Dusty Baker has been a fixture in MLB dugouts for a long time. The current Astros manager has been at the helm of different teams teams for 25 years, during which time fans have become accustomed to many of his tendencies and some of his quirks. Perhaps no trait is...
Phillies' World Series a boom for local businesses
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are ordering up tasty meals and treats to enjoy with families and friends as the Fightins gear up for Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.It was a mad rush of non-stop orders at Carlino's in Ardmore as Phillies fans get ready for their watch parties."At around quarter to eight, people started lining up outside," Laura Carlino said, "because they couldn't place their orders during the week so they were like we're going to sneak in early to try and get one of the pre-made pies. In half an hour, it...
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
Phillies set to host Houston at Citizens Bank Park with World Series tied at 1-all
Think the Eagles game was loud? Just wait till the World Series returns to Philly for the first time since 2009. On Halloween night, too, with Thor pitching and the Phillie Phanatic sure to be in rare form.
Justin Verlander's World Series stats: Astros ace struggles again in Game 1 vs. Phillies
Everything was looking up for the Astros on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series. Justin Verlander was perfect his first time through the Phillies' order, Kyle Tucker homered twice to help them build a five-run lead. The AL champs had the NL champs exactly where they wanted them.
Brian Cashman leaving could create worst-case scenario for Yankees, MLB insider says
Aaron Boone will be back. Brian Cashman should return as well. But until the general manager and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner put pen to paper, nothing is guaranteed. And that makes this report from the New York Post’s Joel Sherman so intriguing. I think if Cashman is...
Astros' Framber Valdez denies claims of substance on hand: 'I've been checked twice by the umpires'
Framber Valdez was dealing for the Astros against the Phillies on Saturday night. He gave Houston the longest start in a World Series game since 2019, holding Philadelphia to one run over 6 1/3 innings. But given the Astros' history in the World Series, any little thing that looks suspicious...
With painful Game 1 loss, Astros again show their biggest World Series weakness is playing at home
HOUSTON — The Astros lost a home game in the World Series. Again. It’s become a disturbing habit for the American League’s best team. And, folks, it’s hard to win World Series titles when you can’t win games in your home ballpark. The Astros have...
