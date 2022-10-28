ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Phillymag.com

Phillies Today! World Series Game Two: What a Bummer

Nobody said this was going to be easy. Perhaps a photo of a tiny armadillo in a Phillies helmet will improve your mood. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Look, game one nothwithstanding, falling behind the...
The Associated Press

World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween

No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: The Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night.
CBS News

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
ng-sportingnews.com

Astros' Dusty Baker explains staying with Justin Verlander, using Luis Garcia late in Game 1 vs. Phillies

Dusty Baker has often been scrutinized for his bullpen usage in big games. Game 1 of the 2022 World Series against the Phillies was no different. The Astros manager was questioned about two decisions in particular: waiting until starter Justin Verlander had given up a five-run lead before pulling the veteran starter, and turning to the team's No. 4 starter as the first arm out of the bullpen in extra innings rather than handing the ball to one of the team's most reliable relief arms.
ng-sportingnews.com

How the Astros made World Series history en route to splitting the first 2 games vs. Phillies

The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.
CBS Philly

Phillies' World Series a boom for local businesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are ordering up tasty meals and treats to enjoy with families and friends as the Fightins gear up for Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.It was a mad rush of non-stop orders at Carlino's in Ardmore as Phillies fans get ready for their watch parties."At around quarter to eight, people started lining up outside," Laura Carlino said, "because they couldn't place their orders during the week so they were like we're going to sneak in early to try and get one of the pre-made pies. In half an hour, it...
CBS Philly

Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
