Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, Despite Earlier Reports Of His Death
Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, is alive at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
Herald-Journal
CORRECTION Obit Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87. The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87 Days After False Report
Watch: Rock 'n' Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Confirmed Dead at 87. The world of rock n' roll has lost an icon. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis, known for hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On" has died. He was 87. The musician's publicist...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
Jerry Lee Lewis, Legend Known As 'The Killer,' Dead At 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, a legendary singer-songwriter and pianist long known by his nickname “the Killer,” has died. He was 87. The musical legend died on Friday (October 28), at his home in DeSoto County in Mississippi, south of Memphis, Tennessee. His death was prematurely reported by mistake on Wednesday (October 26), and TMZ quickly updated its report with an apology, in part: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.”
TODAY.com
Rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dies
Jerry Lee Lewis, a trailblazer of rock and roll and rockabilly music, has died. He was 87 years old. A publicist for the singer confirmed that he died on Oct. 28. Lewis shot to fame in the 1950s with his 1957 hit “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On“ and continued to captivate fans with songs like "Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”
Washington Examiner
Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' singer, dead at 87
Legendary singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. Lewis, who was best known for iconic songs such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died at his home in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, according to his representative.
