Lawmakers on edge after Pelosi’s husband attacked

By Raquel Martin
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some Washington lawmakers are on edge after a man violently attacked the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., inside their San Francisco home with a hammer.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., who has known the Pelosi’s for decades, is calling the incident unacceptable.

“I hope this is a wake-up call,” Dingell said. “As someone who has men outside their homes with assault weapons who has had threats, I worry about my staff… and there are elected officials at all levels who are really becoming afraid.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are condemning the violence.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tweeted that he’s disgusted and horrified. The White House said the president called the speaker directly to wish Paul Pelosi a full recovery.

San Francisco Police said they have not determined a motive for the attack. But the Associated Press is reporting that the 42-year-old suspect shouted “where is Nancy?” before the assault.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, the speaker was at her home in Washington with security at the time of the attack.

Capitol Police said threats against lawmakers surged after the January 6th riot and led to increased security.

Growing support for political violence raises alarms

This summer Democrats and Republicans passed legislation to boost the security detail for Supreme Court justices after an armed man targeted the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Dingell said that while more security is helpful there is a better solution.

“We all have a responsibility to help dial down the tone,” she said.

