Lightfoot’s security detail involved in Northwest Side police shooting: sources
CHICAGO — A police shooting on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning involved Chicago Police officers assigned to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail, sources told WGN Investigates. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Monticello. Police sources said the officers witnessed an attempted robbery, […]
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Calls For ‘Statewide Ban' on ‘Weapons of War' After Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday posted a statement to Twitter "urging" state legislature to act after a drive-by mass shooting Monday in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood left at least 14 people injured, including 3 children. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war...
Multiple Chicago police vehicles hit with paintballs outside 1st District station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple Chicago police vehicles were hit with paintballs early Tuesday morning. Police said the vehicles were parked in front the 1st District Police Station, in the 1700 block of South State Street around 2:20 a.m. when the paintball shots were fired. Several windows of the police station were also hit. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.
Man, 18, charged in armed carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery last month in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Mose Ruiz, 18, is accused of flashing a gun and taking a vehicle and property from another 18-year-old on Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place, according to police.
Chicago carjacking: Rideshare driver carjacked by passenger, CPD says
The passenger pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's car, police said.
Montgomery shooting: 1 in custody after police find person fatally shot in home
The ABC7 I-Team has learned a man wanted in a domestic gunshot murder in Montgomery has been arrested in downtown Hinsdale.
Daily Beast
One Dead, 20 Wounded in Halloween Night Shootings in Chicago and Kansas City, Police Say
One person was killed and around 20 more were wounded in two separate shootings on Halloween in Kansas City and Chicago, according to police. A shooting at a house party of around 70-100 teenagers in Kansas City left one person dead and between five and seven others injured on Monday night, local police chief Karl Oakman said. He said guests unknown to the homeowner opened fire when they were asked to leave. Around 400 miles away in Chicago, 14 people were hit by a drive-by shooter on the same evening. Two children and a teenager were among the wounded in that shooting, which left seven people in either a serious or critical condition. Two gunmen in a dark SUV shot at a crowd at an intersection, with 13 people being hit by gunfire and another person being struck by a vehicle, police said.
Video of West Garfield Park shooting shows ride-share being shot at; Fulton Market calls for cameras
A passenger in the ride-share was shot, but survived.
cwbchicago.com
He’s baaack: Former prosecutor who blasted Kim Foxx in resignation letter returns to work as a defense lawyer representing Chicago cops
James Murphy, the veteran prosecutor who ripped Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx in a fiery resignation letter this summer, has landed a new job. He’s now a defense attorney at a law firm that defends Chicago police officers against criminal charges filed by Foxx’s office. Murphy’s...
cwbchicago.com
8-time felon accidentally left his ID behind after robbing convenience store, prosecutors say
An eight-time convicted felon allegedly left a key piece of evidence behind after he robbed a downtown Chicago convenience store last month: his photo ID. The man’s accomplice, who managed not to drop a piece of identification at the scene, remains at large. Olando Manning and his accomplice allegedly...
fox32chicago.com
Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive financial relief for unpaid property taxes
CHICAGO - Homeowners on Chicago's Northwest Side can receive some financial relief for their unpaid property taxes. Applications are now open for the ‘Delinquent Tax Loan’ program. This program is offered through the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program, which serves Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont Cragin and parts...
fox32chicago.com
4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car
CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
Man, 33, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking toward his car around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Christiana Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan, police said. He suffered...
vfpress.news
Melrose Police And Fire Board Win Lawsuit Filed By Fired Police Officer
Monday, October 31, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Melrose Park officials announced earlier this month that they won a lawsuit filed against the village’s fire and police board by a police officer who was fired. “The Melrose Park Board of Fire and Police Commissioners was handed a...
CHICAGO READER
It worked!
It was a connect-the-dots moment in Chicago as the following news stories recently broke in rapid succession. Chicago Public School enrollment fell again. It’s now down more than 115,000 students over the last 20 years. There are homeless camps in many parks and under viaducts, including Touhy Park on...
Car flips over as driver speeds away from police
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
ABC7 Chicago
Plainfield bank robbed hours after another heist in Chicago's Little Village, FBI says
PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A bank was robbed in Plainfield Saturday morning, hours after another robbery at a bank in Little Village, according to the FBI. About 11:20 a.m., agents responded to Heartland Bank at 14901 IL Route 59 after a suspect used a note to request money, officials said. Authorities...
police1.com
Group files lawsuit to stop enforcement of youth curfew on Halloween in Chicago
CHICAGO — Good Kids Mad City filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Chicago to seek relief from the city’s curfew on Halloween so young people with the organization can “cop watch and peacekeep” in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood on the holiday. The city’s...
Chicago club pauses the music after allegations by Black employee
The Hideout announced the hiatus in a statement, saying they take seriously the concerns voiced by Mykele Deville. They said they’re committed to hearing the difficult truths that change requires.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot during domestic incident in Rogers Park, police say
A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute inside a Rogers Park apartment overnight, according to Chicago police. Investigators are sorting through conflicting accounts to figure out what happened. Around 2:50 a.m., neighbors called police to the 1700 block of West Farwell after hearing gunshots and a...
