Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Multiple Chicago police vehicles hit with paintballs outside 1st District station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple Chicago police vehicles were hit with paintballs early Tuesday morning. Police said the vehicles were parked in front the 1st District Police Station, in the 1700 block of South State Street around 2:20 a.m. when the paintball shots were fired. Several windows of the police station were also hit. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 18, charged in armed carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery last month in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Mose Ruiz, 18, is accused of flashing a gun and taking a vehicle and property from another 18-year-old on Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

One Dead, 20 Wounded in Halloween Night Shootings in Chicago and Kansas City, Police Say

One person was killed and around 20 more were wounded in two separate shootings on Halloween in Kansas City and Chicago, according to police. A shooting at a house party of around 70-100 teenagers in Kansas City left one person dead and between five and seven others injured on Monday night, local police chief Karl Oakman said. He said guests unknown to the homeowner opened fire when they were asked to leave. Around 400 miles away in Chicago, 14 people were hit by a drive-by shooter on the same evening. Two children and a teenager were among the wounded in that shooting, which left seven people in either a serious or critical condition. Two gunmen in a dark SUV shot at a crowd at an intersection, with 13 people being hit by gunfire and another person being struck by a vehicle, police said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox32chicago.com

4 in custody after vehicle wanted in carjacking crashes into Illinois State Police car

CHICAGO - Four people were arrested after crashing into an Illinois State Police car Sunday night, hospitalizing a state trooper and another person on Chicago's South Side. Illinois State Police were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection with a Chicago carjacking around 7:37 p.m. near the intersection of 87th Street and Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 33, shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking toward his car around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Christiana Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan, police said. He suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

It worked!

It was a connect-the-dots moment in Chicago as the following news stories recently broke in rapid succession. Chicago Public School enrollment fell again. It’s now down more than 115,000 students over the last 20 years. There are homeless camps in many parks and under viaducts, including Touhy Park on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car flips over as driver speeds away from police

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot during domestic incident in Rogers Park, police say

A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute inside a Rogers Park apartment overnight, according to Chicago police. Investigators are sorting through conflicting accounts to figure out what happened. Around 2:50 a.m., neighbors called police to the 1700 block of West Farwell after hearing gunshots and a...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

