KQED
Oakland Mayor Downplays Rumors A's Are Leaving Town
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says the city continues to work on a deal with the A's for a waterfront ballpark, and she's "absolutely confident" it will get done next year, even after she leaves office. Schaaf’s statement came after several national baseball writers took to Twitter on Saturday, quoting Major...
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
oaklandside.org
We asked Oakland mayoral candidates how they would make roads safer
More than a dozen pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers were hit and killed on Oakland’s streets this summer, and many Oakland voters are fed up. We’ve been reporting on Oakland’s high-injury corridors, most dangerous intersections, and problems with traffic enforcement for over a year, and we often hear from residents that these issues are top of mind.
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
sfbayview.com
Donald Lacy: Celebrate LoveLife Foundation’s 25th anniversary
Donald Lacy is a legendary community worker and founder of the LoveLife Foundation who for over the last quarter of a century has been making waves on the anti-violence front in Oakland after the murder of his teenage daughter in West Oakland in 1997. On Nov. 11 and 12, the...
KTVU FOX 2
5 Oakland residents given keys to the city
OAKLAND, Calif. - There was an evening of music and celebration at Oakland’s Frank Ogawa Plaza Thursday, as Mayor Libby Schaaf presented five longtime Oakland residents with the key to the city. "These are all people who have achieved national fame, but they keep coming back to serve their...
sfbayview.com
Former data worker files claim against DA Brooke Jenkins for retaliatory firing
Dylan Yep claims Jenkins fired him because he supported recalled prosecutor Chesa Boudin and Defund SFPD Now. Oct. 27, 2022 – On Thursday morning, Dylan Yep, a San Francisco resident and former data analyst in the San Francisco District Attorney’s office, filed a claim against the City of San Francisco for firing him in retaliation for his political activity protesting against the appointment of Suzy Loftus as interim DA, supporting Chesa Boudin, the recalled District Attorney and advocating to defund the police.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
Tweet supporting Kanye West shakes up Oakland City Council race
OAKLAND -- A controversy in the Oakland City Council race has emerged centered around a tweet by a candidate about the scandalized rapper formerly known as Kanye West.District 4 council seat candidate Nenna Joiner came under fire for a recent tweet she posted about the embattled rapper and entrepreneur saying, "Still rooting for you. Hope your comeback is much greater." It included the hashtag "#prayforYe." West -- who has legally changed his name to simply Ye -- has come under serious fire after repeatedly making antisemitic remarks during interviews and in social media posts over the past several weeks.A host...
‘Racist/hateful’ comment written on wall of Oakland elementary school
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A comment that was described as “hateful” and “racist” was found on the bathroom wall of an Oakland elementary school, according to a letter written to families that was obtained by KRON4. The incident happened at Thornhill Elementary School, located at 5880 Thornhill Drive. “I write today because all of us […]
Oakland youth sports teams question where money went for new artificial turf planned 8 years ago
The concept was to install synthetic turf at a baseball and football field, so kids could use it year-round -- even during the rainy months. But the politicians have not lived up to their promises.
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
Silicon Valley
Berkeley opens largest affordable housing development in city history
BERKELEY — For hundreds of low-income, disabled and chronically homeless residents, the city has built paradise over a parking lot. The aptly named Berkeley Way Apartments and “Hope Center” offer several different housing programs within two conjoined, six-story buildings: 32 shelter beds, 53 units of permanent supportive housing, 12 transitional housing beds for homeless veterans and 89 units for residents making 50% to 60% of the area’s median income.
thesfnews.com
Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s Home Burglarized
SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s home was broken into on Thursday, October 27. Thieves managed to take a stove, microwave, and vent from Safai’s home which is under renovation. This crime transpired on the same day that Nancy Pelosi’s home was broken into. On Friday,...
Port of Oakland getting $36 million in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades
OAKLAND -- It's been a pretty wild ride at the Port of Oakland over the past year or so. First, the big backlog during the supply chain crunch and now a slowdown. The port, however, is about to get a lot of federal money to prevent the next backlog. "There is not good organization in the port," said Hocine, a truck driver waiting in his cab. "All three ports are bad. We spend a lot of time waiting."It is not uncommon to hear truck drivers complain about waits at the Port of Oakland, even as traffic here has died back...
Washington Examiner
Drug dealers aren’t the real victims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed should be credited for asking the right question earlier this month about the open-air drug trade that has made her city a violent and smelly mess. “Why do people who deal drugs have more rights than people who try to get up and go to...
Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
kalw.org
Oakland Police extend gun violence reduction program
While still too many, nine lives were lost to violence in the 30 days ending Oct. 25, compared with 17 in the previous 30 days. Officers arrested 120 people between Aug. 26 and Sept. 25 for shootings and violent crimes and recovered 82 guns, Armstrong said. The chief told a...
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Who is David DePape? Pelosi attack suspect reveled in conspiracy theories
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 42-year-old Berkeley man is accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco house and beating her husband with a hammer before dawn Friday. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott identified the man as David Wayne DePape. “Our officers tackled the suspect, disarmed him, and took him into custody,” the […]
