OAKLAND -- It's been a pretty wild ride at the Port of Oakland over the past year or so. First, the big backlog during the supply chain crunch and now a slowdown. The port, however, is about to get a lot of federal money to prevent the next backlog. "There is not good organization in the port," said Hocine, a truck driver waiting in his cab. "All three ports are bad. We spend a lot of time waiting."It is not uncommon to hear truck drivers complain about waits at the Port of Oakland, even as traffic here has died back...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO