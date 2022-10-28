Read full article on original website
Related
Russia launches rocket with military satellite, UN looks to block space arms race
Russia launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a military satellite into space as the U.N. looks to stave off a space arms race amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia.
A dormant volcano is waking up after sleeping for more than 800 years
An ancient and dormant volcano is waking up after nearly 800 years. The volcano, known as Mt. Edgecumbe, is found just 15 miles west of Sitka, Alaska. Scientists believe that the massive volcano has been dormant for around 800 to 900 years. Now, though, it appears to be waking up, which could spell disaster for nearby towns.
Comments / 0