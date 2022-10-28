ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Related
11Alive

16-year-old shot multiple times while inside parking structure, APD says

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon while inside a parking structure, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 920 Glenwood Ave in response to a person shot call at 4 p.m. APD said its investigators determined the shooting happened nearby at 880 Glenwood Ave, while inside the parking structure. The location is nearby several businesses and boutiques. It's also not far from Glenwood Park.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

2nd man accused in suburban Atlanta officer shooting

ATLANTA (AP) – A second suspect wanted in the shooting and wounding of a police officer in suburban Atlanta is in custody. News outlets report one suspect was arrested soon after the incident, but police said the suspect who allegedly shot the officer was apprehended several hours later. The second suspect faces charges of aggravated […]
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 hurt in Lithonia shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police detectives are investigating a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood where two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon, they said. A spokesperson with the department said authorities were called to a home along Lake Circle just before 12:30 p.m. When police got to the area, they found a man and woman believed to be in their 20s shot.
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Suspects in custody after Chamblee officer shot in DeKalb County

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department has arrested the second suspect after an officer was shot and rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Authorities said they arrested the first suspect on the scene. This all happened off Briarcliff Road. Police said they located a stolen vehicle used...
CHAMBLEE, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County moves to stop street racing and stunt driving

Commissioners approved a new ordinance that will make it more difficult to drag race on Gwinnett County streets. The ordinance allows Gwinnett Police to impound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. State law does not address impounding – only fines. The County’s action comes on...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

