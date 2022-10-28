Beverly Hills Real Estate Developer Who Was Related to College Admissions Cheating Scam Committed Suicide

Read full article on original website
Brother, Estate Sue LACo Over Female Inmate's Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women's jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.
Man pleads no contest to killing teen, woman whose bodies were found dumped in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — A man has pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting and killing a teenage girl and a woman whose bodies were found less than a year apart dumped beside freeways in Los Angeles. According to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Geovanni...
theeastcountygazette.com
A Wrongfully Convicted Man Is Set Free After 40 Years In Prison
Maurice Hastings, then 35 years old, was detained and accused of kidnapping, robbing, and killing Roberta Wydermyer, a young Inglewood lady. Hastings was given a life sentence without parole by a jury. But he didn’t do it, and he’s been adamant about it ever since his arrest. And now that he has spent 38 years behind bars, he is free.
theeastcountygazette.com
California: 2 Dead in Halloween Party Shooting
Local authorities in the Californian city of Covina said that a shooting at a Halloween party left two people dead and two more hurt and that the culprit is still at large. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Sunday that the injured people are undergoing medical care and are in an uncertain condition.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
theeastcountygazette.com
An Elementary School Teacher in Fernando Valley has been Accused of Assaulting Student
After an elementary school teacher in the San Fernando Valley was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of sexually abusing a child, the Los Angeles Police Department is asking any other possible victims to come forward. According to a news statement from the LAPD, Giancarlo Corsi, 57, a teacher at Harding...
brentwoodnewsla.com
West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA
Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
Deputies Investigate Liquor Store Shooting; 4th Shooting in Santa Clarita Area
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: Deputies are searching for clues into a fourth shooting in the Santa Clarita area. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, a 911 caller reported shots being fired outside Bouquet Plaza Liquor store on the 28200 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in the Saugus neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
3 people charged for SoCal ID theft, home improvement loan scam
Three people were arrested Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a wide-ranging identity theft and home improvement loan scam that prosecutors contend bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, are scheduled to be arraigned...
Man Convicted in 1983 Inglewood Killing Cleared After Decades in Prison
A man who served 38 years in prison for the 1983 abduction and killing of a woman in Inglewood is a free man Friday, with authorities saying newly tested DNA evidence exonerated him of the crime and identified a different person as the culprit in the slaying.
foxla.com
200+ animals, 6 dead, seized from LA County rescue facility
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Hundreds of animals were seized from a rescue facility in Littlerock in northern Los Angeles County last week after the facility was found to now have to not be in compliance with state and county animal care laws. More than 200 animals — 195 cats and...
Man convicted in 1983 Inglewood murder exonerated by DNA
A man who served 38 years in prison for the 1983 abduction and killing of a woman in Inglewood is a free man Friday, with authorities saying newly tested DNA evidence exonerated him of the crime and identified a different person as the culprit in the slaying. “I’m not pointing...
palisadesnews.com
Drop in High-End Home Sales Impacting LA’s Luxury Real Estate Market
44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows. According to a recent report, the Los Angeles area has seen a 44 percent decrease in luxury home sales in recent months, data from Wall Street Journal shows. As predicted, higher interest rates, inflation and consumer caution have all contributed to the bottom following out of the market after two years of an outrageous sellers’ market.
Police: Couple arrested after home invasion in California; victims were their family members
WESTMINISTER, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after their alleged involvement in a home invasion of their own family’s house in California. According to a news release from the Westminister Police Department, Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to a house near the 14300 block of Pine Street for a report of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who were bleeding from the head.
Smoke Shop Employee Sentenced to 15-to-Life for Man's Murder
A Koreatown smoke shop employee was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison for fatally stabbing a Los Angeles man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business.
Gunman sought in shooting outside Santa Clarita bar
One person was hospitalized after being shot outside the Black ‘N Blue lounge in Santa Clarita early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a shooting call to the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive around 1:18 a.m. Arriving deputies found one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, […]
localocnews.com
12K Fentanyl pills found in candy boxes in drug bust at LAX
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 0730 hours, LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of...
In Just 2 Weeks, 223K Applied For Section 8 Housing In Los Angeles
The need for affordable housing in L.A. continues to far exceed the number of vouchers available to low-income renters.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Rialto man found shot to death in Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. – A 22-year-old man was found dead by police Sunday after being shot. Officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a call regarding a person down at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene....
Man Convicted of Murdering Mother of His Four Children
A man was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for dousing the mother of his four children with gasoline and setting her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day in 2015.
