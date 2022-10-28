Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Best Fan Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Announcement
Taylor Swift ignited chaos earlier this week after announcing on Good Morning America that she will once again be going back on the road for a stadium tour in 2023. The new tour—titled "The Eras Tour"—is scheduled to begin in March 2023, marking Swift's first time headlining a tour since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. She was initially supposed to tour for her studio album Lover in 2020, which was eventually canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie reveals her biggest fear about working on live TV in new post
THE TODAY Show anchor Savannah Guthrie has revealed what her biggest fear about being on live TV everyday is. She doesn't want to trip and fall while wearing tall high heels outside. The co-hosts usually spend a portion of the morning show outside the studio, talking to fans, watching performances,...
Have You Been Saying Adele's Name Wrong This Whole Time?
The "Easy On Me" singer revealed we've all been saying her name incorrectly for years.
Spike Lee Boards ‘Hallelujah’ as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)
Spike Lee has boarded award-winning short “Hallelujah” as executive producer. The short, described as a “traumedy,” made its world premiere at Sundance and qualified for the Oscars after winning the Grand Prix at the 2022 HollyShorts Film Festival. Written and directed by rising talent Victor K. Gabriel, the short, set in Compton, opens on two brothers who are arguing over how they’re going to take care of their eccentric, bookworm nephew and his sister. What follows is at once funny, poignant and distressing when the reason as to how they ended up with the guardianship of the siblings becomes clear. “Hallelujah” is...
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer features new side of Pandora
20th Century Studios released a new trailer previewing the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie “Avatar,” featuring a closer look at the oceans of Pandora. The sequel, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will be released in December, 13 years after the original hit movie theaters. The original, released in 2009, is the top-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of $2,923,905,528, according to IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo.
22 People Share Why They've Decided To Never Get Married
"I was married for just shy of a decade. I'll never do it again."
An Open Letter to Kit Connor
First things first: I don’t want to be writing this. I don’t want to feel compelled to. And I hope I don’t need to, because Kit Connor has such a solid support system that he doesn’t have any reason to take comfort in the words of random website editors. But I have no idea whether the Heartstopper star does or doesn’t have adequate backup, so here we are. I wasn’t surprised when online “fans” of the superlative Netflix series hounded the actor into outing himself as bi. Social media, after all, is the cesspool that actual cesspools look at and go,...
19 Infuriating Wedding Photos That Will Make Just About Anyone Swear Off Marriage
I now pronounce you really, really annoying.
