Oct. 19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Democrat Stephanie Dubois to the Otero County Commission. The former chairwoman of the Otero County Democratic Party, DuBois fills the Otero County Commission seat of former Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin. Griffin was removed from his Otero County Commission seat by a New Mexico judge for his role in the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the United States Capitol. Griffin also is barred from holding future elected office.

OTERO COUNTY, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO