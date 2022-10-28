Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Oil companies to blame for fuel prices
OPINION Around the globe people are feeling the pain of inflation. The main contributor is gas and diesel prices. In the current global economy goods are moved across America as well as around the world. The price increase in fuel has led to a spike in the cost of everything we produce and buy.
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow & They've Gone Up So Much This Month
Ontario gas prices are awful again. Pumps are at their highest since August, and another sizeable increase is expected for Friday. The inclines have been so steep that motorists could soon be fuelling up for over 20 cents more than they were at the beginning of the month. According to...
Skyrocketing heating oil prices will leave some choosing between food, fuel and heat, Maine resident warns
Maine resident Sherri Bukovskey voiced her concerns over the looming winter months as Americans weigh their options between fuel, food and medications.
Expert warns developing home heating oil shortage is around the corner as gas prices fall
GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan joined 'Varney & Co.' Monday to discuss gas and home heating oil prices going into the winter months.
nationalinterest.org
Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again
It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
Consumer Reports.org
Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?
You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
Diesel Reaches ‘Unacceptably Low’ Levels: How It Could Impact Winter Heating Costs
A dire shortage of diesel fuel in the U.S. could keep inflation high and make the cost of heating surge throughout the winter. See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on AutopayFind: 10 Items That Are...
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mark McGowan's stunning admission his state will need to import coal until at least 2030 to keep the lights on
Mark McGowan admits he will need to import coal to keep Western Australian households running, as the state braces itself for more potential power cuts and prepares to spam households with warnings. Major concerns have been raised about the state's coal supply with power generation suspended to rebuild stocks, in...
Biden Touts Lower Gas Prices. Will They Stay There?
The White House is enjoying a retreat in pump prices. But energy markets offer no guarantees.
BBC
Energy Price Guarantee scheme: NI energy suppliers to reduce prices
Energy companies in Northern Ireland are reducing prices for households on Tuesday as a consequence of the Energy Price Guarantee. The UK government scheme will cap the price for a unit of gas and electricity from October 2022 to April 2023. The support will reduce bills by up to 19.9p...
Diesel supply dwindles, with few ways to boost it. How this affects the economy and you.
Diesel and heating oil supply's low, which could keep inflation high and push up heating bills this winter. Some say only a recession can dent prices.
Inflation in UK shops hits record high as food prices soar – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as food prices rise at fastest rate since at least 2005
WIBW
Gas prices down, but experts warn higher diesel prices may be on the way
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices Monday were down slightly in Kansas and across the nation. But that may not hold true much longer for the latter, as experts warn of a shortage of diesel fuel in coming weeks and months and -- as a result -- higher prices at the pump.
Diesel disaster: Truckers ‘working for peanuts’ amid surging fuel prices
A diesel supply crunch and surging prices has Las Vegas truck drivers worried about how to make ends meet and warn that small trucking businesses could fold.
£19,000 in debt to Ovo: customers’ haunting tales of energy bill horror
And every scary scene is hair-raising and packed with suspense
Bulb sale ‘a fair deal for taxpayers,’ says boss of new owner, Octopus
The founder of Octopus Energy has said taxpayers need to benefit from the “upside” of emergency government bailout deals, after snapping up stricken former rival Bulb. Greg Jackson’s Octopus bought Bulb out of government-handled special administration last weekend and is set to take control of the company later this month, a year after it collapsed.
BBC
Sales of wood burners rise as people battle increased energy bills
People are increasingly turning to wood burners to keep warm as energy prices soar, retailers have said. Nick Miller, from Horfield in Bristol, has a wood burner in his house which he said he was using as an alternative to putting the central heating on. He said: "It's more sensible...
BBC
Blackouts would be last resort, says National Grid
Blackouts would be a last resort this winter if energy supplies run low, National Grid has told the BBC. Its boss, John Pettigrew, said its "base case" assumption was the UK would have enough supplies to meet heating and lighting demand this winter. However, he added that short rolling power...
Stamp duty rebates ‘should be offered in return for home energy improvements’
Homeowners should receive stamp duty rebates if they make energy improvements within two years of buying a property, a banking and finance industry trade association has suggested. UK Finance said stamp duty, which applies in England and Northern Ireland, should be used as a “fiscal lever to encourage the implementation...
Comments / 1