agupdate.com

Oil companies to blame for fuel prices

OPINION Around the globe people are feeling the pain of inflation. The main contributor is gas and diesel prices. In the current global economy goods are moved across America as well as around the world. The price increase in fuel has led to a spike in the cost of everything we produce and buy.
WISCONSIN STATE
nationalinterest.org

Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again

It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Consumer Reports.org

Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?

You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
BBC

Energy Price Guarantee scheme: NI energy suppliers to reduce prices

Energy companies in Northern Ireland are reducing prices for households on Tuesday as a consequence of the Energy Price Guarantee. The UK government scheme will cap the price for a unit of gas and electricity from October 2022 to April 2023. The support will reduce bills by up to 19.9p...
The Guardian

Bulb sale ‘a fair deal for taxpayers,’ says boss of new owner, Octopus

The founder of Octopus Energy has said taxpayers need to benefit from the “upside” of emergency government bailout deals, after snapping up stricken former rival Bulb. Greg Jackson’s Octopus bought Bulb out of government-handled special administration last weekend and is set to take control of the company later this month, a year after it collapsed.
BBC

Sales of wood burners rise as people battle increased energy bills

People are increasingly turning to wood burners to keep warm as energy prices soar, retailers have said. Nick Miller, from Horfield in Bristol, has a wood burner in his house which he said he was using as an alternative to putting the central heating on. He said: "It's more sensible...
BBC

Blackouts would be last resort, says National Grid

Blackouts would be a last resort this winter if energy supplies run low, National Grid has told the BBC. Its boss, John Pettigrew, said its "base case" assumption was the UK would have enough supplies to meet heating and lighting demand this winter. However, he added that short rolling power...

