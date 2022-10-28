Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Sammy's Buddy Inclusion Library
"We are so grateful that Miss Talbot, a former Miss Utah and student at Canyon Elementary, along with Mrs. Rachellene Talbot, came and shared a story about inclusion in one of our first-grade classes today. They also helped arrange a donation of books for our students and teachers as part of the Sammy's Buddy Inclusion Library. These books will help increase awareness of ability differences and how to show more understanding and friendship. We are so grateful!"
nebo.edu
Discovery Gateway Visits our Kindergarten!
Kindergarten classes received a visit from Discovery Gateway. They learned all about the motions of push and pull. They all agreed that if they ever did tug of war with three ropes, that they wanted to be on team three where no one was pulling against them.
nebo.edu
SHHS ProStart Students Attend Training At Mountain Amercia Expo Center
The Utah Restaurant Association held its annual ProStart Student training at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Students went to learn about the Culinary and Management competitions held in March by learning about plating and getting creative by using madeleine cookies and other sweets to plate an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Students also learned how to do fruit carving and how to handle smaller sharp knives.
Comments / 0