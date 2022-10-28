"We are so grateful that Miss Talbot, a former Miss Utah and student at Canyon Elementary, along with Mrs. Rachellene Talbot, came and shared a story about inclusion in one of our first-grade classes today. They also helped arrange a donation of books for our students and teachers as part of the Sammy's Buddy Inclusion Library. These books will help increase awareness of ability differences and how to show more understanding and friendship. We are so grateful!"

