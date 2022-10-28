NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming To Hold Youth Camps Led By Head Coach Lance Sessions And Point Guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell

Read full article on original website
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks To Host Hoops For Troops Game Presented By We Energies Tomorrow Against Detroit Pistons
First 10,000 fans to receive reversible camo bucket hat presented by We Energies. -- Ticket and Bucks Pro Shop discounts available for fans with military IDs -- The Milwaukee Bucks will host their annual Hoops for Troops game presented by We Energies tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 2 when the team takes on the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Giveaways, in-game celebrations and military discounts are all planned for throughout tomorrow’s game.
NBA
Pool Report on the 4th quarter foul on Luguentz Dort during the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Thunder at Mavericks game. QUESTION: “Why was the foul by Lu Dort with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter not reviewed to see if it met the flagrant foul threshold?”
NBA
NBA imposes penalty on 76ers for early free agency discussions
NEW YORK – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.
NBA
Zion Williamson returns, dominates in rout over Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 1, 2022) – Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II was reevaluated by Dr. William C. Meyers at The Vincera Institute in Philadelphia on Monday. Payton has been cleared to increase conditioning and on court activity in preparation to return to play. Payton will miss Wednesday’s game vs. Memphis and the upcoming six-game road trip at which a timeline for return to game action will be determined.
NBA
Lakers retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey in pregame ceremony
The Los Angeles Lakers retired Hall of Famer George Mikan’s jersey Sunday night in a pregame ceremony. Mikan’s family was there to celebrate the honor and watch No. 99 be unveiled. Mikan is the 11th player in Los Angeles Lakers history to earn the distinction, joining Kobe Bryant...
NBA
Erin Hartigan on Halloween, Zion's return vs. Clippers | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer talk about how much fun daytime basketball is & New Orleans’ big win over the LA Clippers. Also, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports New Orleans joins the podcast (11:30) to talk Halloween celebrations, Zion Williamson’s return...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - In the Knick of Time
Justin and Carter discuss how timely fourth quarter runs from the Cavs have help secure a five game winning streak. They also discuss the MVP caliber play from Donovan Mitchell, the job J.B. Bickerstaff has done and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency
The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
NBA
Q&A: George Mikan's sons reflect on father's jersey retirement
LOS ANGELES — Well after collecting five championships and cementing himself as one of the league’s best big men, Minneapolis Lakers center George Mikan had one wish on how he wanted to be remembered. “He said, ‘I’d like to join the rest of the greatest Lakers up in...
NBA
"A Chaotic End Of The Game" | Utah Faces Memphis In Rematch On Halloween Night
T’was the night of All Hallows Eve when the rematch took place. After dispatching Memphis on Saturday night in one of the best games of the NBA season, the Jazz welcome back the Grizzlies for a showdown between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Tipoff is...
NBA
"He's An All-Star" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Memphis
On a night typically reserved for villains, a merry band of heroes stole the show inside Vivint Arena. With Dillon Brooks doing his best impersonation of the ultimate Jazz villain and Ja Morant looking like an MVP frontrunner, it was Lauri Markkanen, Malik Beasley, and co. who proved that even the good guys can win on Halloween.
NBA
Orlando Magic’s Key Strengths and Weaknesses Through Seven Games
The Magic are tied for eighth in the NBA in free throw attempts with 24.7 per game. The last time they ranked in the top 10 in this category was in 2010-11, when they were fifth. Rookie Paolo Banchero has already attempted 60 free throws, fifth most in the league.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview
Fresh off their first win of the season, the Orlando Magic are hoping they’ve discovered a blueprint for success. Utilizing their versatility on defense and playmaking bigs on offense, Orlando surged past the Charlotte Hornets for a dominant victory in front of their home fans on Friday night. Now,...
NBA
Dyson Daniels, Herbert Jones probable for Wednesday's game at Los Angeles Lakers
Two New Orleans Pelicans players were listed as probable for Wednesday's game at the Los Angeles Lakers: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain) and Herbert Jones (right knee hyperextension) while three players were ruled out: Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 1, 2022
Listen to the latest episode of the Pelicans Podcast featuring Erin Hartigan on Halloween and Zion's return against the Clippers. Check out Saturday’s injury report. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/zion-williamson-herb-jones-questionable-for-sundays-game-at-clippers. Friday’s Pelicans Podcast featured guest Christian Clark of NOLA.com. https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/nola-com-christian-clark-west-coast-road-trip-player-improvements-pelicans-podcast.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Nets 116
After knocking off the Nets with a record-setting performance on Saturday night, the Pacers fell into a big hole in the first half in Monday's rematch, trailing by as many as 24. Still, Indiana didn't give in, buoyed by a career night from second-year guard Chris Duarte, and even managed to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Nets (11.01.22)
The Chicago Bulls (3-4) travel to Bed-Stuy this evening to meet up with the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) on national TV in the first of four games lined-up between the teams this season. Tonight’s contest will also be the first of a road-home back-to-back for Chicago as they’ll return to the Windy City immediately after to meet the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow at the United Center. Tonight is also the second of a home back-to-back for the Nets, who knocked off the Indiana Pacers last night at the Barclays Center, 116-109.
