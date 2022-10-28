Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfcnnews.com
First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month
MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?
kbsi23.com
Anna, Jonesboro provide community-wide trick-or-treating experience
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – There were princesses, Mario characters, a chicken, and the Grinch. “Everybody’s got some original ideas,” Bev Gibbons of the Anna Moose Lodge said. No matter the costume, there was Halloween spirit abound amongst trick-or-treaters in Anna and Jonesboro Saturday afternoon. Gibbons said...
KFVS12
Alexander/Pulaski Co. Extravaganza Nov. 3
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County Extravaganza will be November 3. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cairo Jr. and Sr. High School, 4201 Sycamore St. in Cairo. There will be a ring toss, photo booth, cornhole, cakewalk, vendors, food and more.
lutheranmuseum.com
Viola’s Quest for Life Insurance
A gravestone in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Altenburg marks the burial site of Elmer and Viola Quest. Neither Elmer nor Viola were born in Perry County. They weren’t married in Perry County, nor did they live most of their lives here. Also, the surname, Quest, is a new one for this blog. So, how did these two end up being buried in the Trinity Cemetery? I will explain this as you read this blog post. Below is a photo of the Quest gravestone.
annanews.com
Anna Council hears update on hospital sale
An update on the sale of Union County Hospital was shared at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council. The meeting was Tuesday evening, Oct. 18, at Anna City Hall. Harry Brockus, the chief executive officer of Union County Hospital in Anna, shared the update with county...
wpsdlocal6.com
NAACP Paducah hosts grandson of first Black Paducah city commissioner
PADUCAH — Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, grandson of the first Black Paducah City Commissioner Rev. W.G. Harvey, will be the keynote speaker at Paducah/McCracken County NAACP's annual banquet. Its annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Walker Hall Event Center on 229...
KFVS12
Former Carbondale police chief appointed to Ill. prisoner review board
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A former southern Illinois police chief was recently appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. According to a release from Governor JB Pritzker’s Office, Jeffrey Grubbs will serve as a member on the board. Grubbs was a 29-year veteran of the Carbondale Police Department. He...
KFVS12
Multiple crews battle fire at monument company in Vienna, Ill.
The Williamsville community is mourning the loss of a community staple. A Vienna, Ill. monument company was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon, November 1. A new mural in Perryville, Mo. will be finished soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found...
kbsi23.com
Groves House Halloween decorations return to Cape Girardeau block
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI) – The freaks and creepy crawlies come out at night, and they might all be gathered on one block in Cape Girardeau. Brookwood Drive in Cape Girardeau has all the creepy themes you can think of in these neighboring yards. The man behind it all...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple counties in Local 6 area lift burn bans
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A countywide burn ban in Livingston County, Kentucky, has been lifted as of Monday afternoon, leaders announced via the county's Facebook page. The county says the burn ban was lifted because of the amount of rain that fell over the weekend. The county says it sought input from the Livingston County Fire Chiefs before lifting the ban.
kbsi23.com
Police arrest Marion High School student wanted on warrant in connection to deadly Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A high school student in Marion, Illinois who was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a deadly shooting in Carbondale is now in custody. The Marion Police Department arrested a male student at Marion High School on Monday, Oct. 31 on an unlawful use of a weapon charge.
wpsdlocal6.com
Goreville High School named top 10% in Illinois
GOREVILLE, IL — Goreville High School has been named an "exemplary" school by the Illinois State Board of Education, meaning it ranks in the top 10% of Illinois high schools, Superintendent Steve Webb says. The designation is part of the just-released 2022 Illinois Report Card, which the Illinois State...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
KFVS12
Deadly house fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
Graves County Sheriff files formal complain against recovery works. Will Illinois mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school children?. Cape Girardeau church hands out free food, clothes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need. Heartland Sports at...
kttn.com
Nurse at Missouri hospital pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for personal use
A nurse at a Missouri, hospital pleaded guilty to a federal felony and admitted fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use. Lindsay J. Maupin, 31, of Cape Girardeau, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Maupin, a registered nurse, admitted that from Jan. 18, 2020, to Feb. 2, 2020, while working at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, she fraudulently obtained fentanyl from a Pyxis machine for her own use on multiple occasions.
southernillinoisnow.com
Ashley woman escapes injury when brakes fail and car hits church
A 21-year-old Ashley woman was shaken up but was not injured when her brakes went out while she was traveling on U.S. 51 on the south side of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Danielle Szabelski of Highline Road was able to veer off US 51 onto the Walnut Hill Road and into the parking lot of the Crossroads Church. After jumping a concrete stopping block, her car crashed into a corner of the church causing apparent minor damage.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
Comments / 0