A gravestone in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Altenburg marks the burial site of Elmer and Viola Quest. Neither Elmer nor Viola were born in Perry County. They weren’t married in Perry County, nor did they live most of their lives here. Also, the surname, Quest, is a new one for this blog. So, how did these two end up being buried in the Trinity Cemetery? I will explain this as you read this blog post. Below is a photo of the Quest gravestone.

ALTENBURG, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO