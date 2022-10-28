Read full article on original website
Related
Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability
DETROIT — (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s top quality executive is retiring as the company continues to struggle with high warranty claims and reliability issues. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, is leaving after 32 years with the company. He'll be replaced by Jim Baumbick, who is now vice president of product development operations and internal combustion engine programs, the company said Wednesday.
Comments / 0