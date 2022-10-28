Read full article on original website
Rene Dupree Says Cody Rhodes Was Entitled When He First Started Out In The WWE
Former WWE Star Rene Dupree recently appeared on an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how Cody Rhodes was entitled when he first started out in the WWE. Rene Dupree said:. “I remember Cody Rhodes one time spotted off like...
Backstage Rumors on Reason For Bodhi Hayward, Other NXT Releases Yesterday
-- Bodhi Hayward was a surprise release from WWE's NXT brand yesterday, joining a handful of others who were significantly less featured. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez shared some insight into what may have led to Hayward's release, suggesting that he was a "handful" to deal with backstage and there is more to the story that isn't yet known.
Kurt Angle Reflects On Working With Cody Rhodes Outside Of WWE
Kurt Angle has stepped into the squared circle with Cody Rhodes outside of the WWE Universe a time-or-two. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend reflected on working matches against "The American Nightmare" and even putting over the former AEW EVP on the independent scene during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show."
Kurt Angle Reflects On Rough Night At The Office At WWE TLC 2017, Vince McMahon's Reaction
Kurt Angle's involvement at the WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view was a memorable one for him personally. The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on this performance, which saw him go into the bout with a torn muscle in his quad during a recent episode of his official podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show."
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches, including Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus, Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue, Danhausen vs. The Factory's QT Marshall, Dante Martin vs. Brandon Cutler and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Trish Adora. You can check out...
Mike Chioda Says CM Punk Will Be A Huge Draw In The WWE's TV Ratings
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how WWE should do whatever they can to bring CM Punk back as the former AEW World Champion will be a huge draw in their TV ratings.
Corey Graves Addresses Changes To "WWE After The Bell" Podcast
Corey Graves has a new co-host for his "WWE After The Bell" podcast. The WWE broadcast team member and host of the aforementioned official podcast of WWE recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which he spoke about the addition of Kevin Patrick to "WWE After The Bell."
"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard Reflects On Big Week For His Career In AEW
Matt Menard is feeling the love towards "Daddy Magic" in All Elite Wrestling. The Jericho Appreciation Society member took to social media this week to address a big run he is in the midst of in AEW right now. Menard took to Twitter on Saturday evening and commented on his...
Matt Hardy Says Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Ended Up Being Like A Potato Fest
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how working with WWE Hall of Famer RVD ended up being like a potato fest and how he likes to work solid matches, not super stiff.
WWE Announces New Segment And More For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE previously announced that tonight's episode of WWE NXT will see reigning WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose have a one-year WWE NXT Women’s Championship celebration, R-Truth face Grayson Waller in a Singles Match and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker make his return to address the NXT Universe. Two...
Mick Foley Believes People In WWE Are Fooling Themselves If They Don’t Consider AEW As Competition
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he loves the WWE and he loves the fact that there is strong competition as that is what's best for the talent and the company, so if people in WWE don't consider AEW as competition, then they are fooling themselves.
Jimmy Uso Comments On NXT Debut Of Ava Raine
TMZ Sports recently caught up with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, and asked The Bloodline member about the NXT debut of his cousin, Ava Raine. Check out Jimmy's comments below. On the NXT debut of Ava Raine:. “Hey, shout out to her, you know what I’m sayin’? Any...
Matt Hardy On If He Has Plans On Returning To The WWE To Retire
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if he plans on returning to the WWE and ending his professional wrestling career in the promotion he established himself as a pro wrestling legend.
WWE Raw Talk Recap (10/31): The O.C., More
After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured The O.C., and more. Check it out:. -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts...
Action Andretti Reflects On AEW Dark Clash With QT Marshall
During the October 11th edition of AEW Dark, Action Andretti tested his skills against QT Marshall, in a one on one matchup. Earlier this week, Andretti appeared on MCW Backstage Pass, and shared his thoughts on the contest. Check out the hgihlights below. On receiving word of the match:. “In...
WWE Releases Five Wrestlers From NXT Brand
-- PWInsider.com reports WWE has released five wrestlers from their NXT brand. They are Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng. -- Most haven't been prominently featured on TV with the exception of Chase U with Andre Chase and Thea Hail, however, he was seemingly written out of storylines after going missing and replaced by a new wrestler in the group, Duke Hudson.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and it was previously announced that reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will be defending his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix in a 3-Way Match.
Aubrey Edwards Talks Chemistry With Chris Jericho
During a fresh recording of AEW Unrestricted, All Elite Wrestling official Aubrey Edwards discussed her chemistry AEW's first ever World Champion, Chris Jericho. Check out the highlights below. On sharing the ring with Chris Jericho:. “A lot of the things that I really like about working with Chris is it’s...
Huge Appearance Made Official For The WWE's Crown Jewel Event
An announcement was made during last night's Crown Jewel go-home episode of WWE Monday Night RAW that Bray Wyatt will be appearing at the WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel Event, but there's no word yet on what Wyatt will be doing on the show. Bray Wyatt's appearance comes after his return to the WWE at Extreme Rules and his promo segments from WWE SmackDown over the past two weeks. Bray's appearance at the WWE Crown Jewel Event will be his fourth show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Tony Schiavone Comments On His Son Joining AEW As A Producer
During a recent recording of AEW Unrestricted, All Elite Wrestling play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on the latest addition to the AEW's Production team, Matt Schiavone. Check out the comments from Tony below:. "We have just hired a brand new producer to help us backstage....
