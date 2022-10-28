Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
WWE and AEW Superstars reunite to celebrate Sheamus' wedding
There's nothing like a wedding to bring people together and Sheamus' big day reunited a number of WWE Superstars with their former co-workers. The Celtic warrior tied the knot over the weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, in New York. In attendance were a number of WWE and AEW...
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Roman Reigns Appears
SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match as Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Prior to the match, Sami Zayn speaks to Jey Uso and informs him that it’s all hands are on deck tonight. Zayn...
wrestleview.com
Report: WWE interested in bringing back former NXT Superstar
According to Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly looking to bring back Tegan Nox. Nox (real name Nixon Jewell) first signed with WWE in 2017 and appeared on NXT through the spring of 2021. Prior to signing with WWE, Nox wrestled for TNA Wrestling, and several independent promotions including World Wonder Ring Stardom.
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE
Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
wrestleview.com
Two Title Matches added to WWE Crown Jewel, updated lineup
WWE has added an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match and a Last Woman Standing Raw Women’s Championship Match to next Saturday’s Crown Jewel. Below is the updated lineup for next Saturday’s which will take place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. -Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
nodq.com
WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura to have match against The Great Muta
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will have a match against The Great Muta at The New Year 2023 event on January 1st 2023. In a video promo to promote the match, Nakamura said the following: “Is this a dream or an illusion? Well, it’s for real. I don’t need to say any other words, this is miracle. Yeaoh!”
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Announced For RAW, Brothers Of Destruction News
WWEShop.com is selling a new Brothers of Destruction Signature Series replica title belt. You can head over to the website to grab one for $499.99. In other news, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross has been announced for Monday’s episode of RAW. As of this...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns breaks character, Sami Uso is born on WWE SmackDown
After the opening match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn lost to The Brawling Brutes after Zayn was pinned after he had some issues with Jey Uso at ringside. The group argued in the ring and that led to Reigns walking out to the ring with Paul Heyman.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Insults Roman Reigns In A Huge Way During WWE SmackDown This Week
The Bloodline is arguably the hottest act going around in professional wrestling. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn are at the top of their game and there’s no denying that. Sami Zayn teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on Butch and Ridge Holland...
rajah.com
WWE Live Results (10/30): Glasgow, Scotland
WWE recently held their SmackDown Live Event, which emanated from the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The show saw Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) face The Bloodline (Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE’s Plan For Raw Main Event Revealed
WWE will return to Dallas, Texas, for a special Halloween-themed edition of Raw tomorrow night, and the company plans to cap off the go-home episode of the red brand for Crown Jewel in a huge way. The official website of the The American Airlines Center, which is set to host...
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features matches from Halloween Havoc such as the Texas Death Match, the Sumo Monster Truck Match and the Devil’s Playground Match, will be hosted by Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th inside the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the event will be airing live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, seven matchups...
rajah.com
Logan Paul Has Message For Roman Reigns Ahead Of Crown Jewel, Matt Cardona Announces "Death Of Zack Ryder"
- Zack Ryder is no more. Matt Cardona announced the "death" of his former WWE persona in a tweet shared via his official Twitter feed this weekend. "Zack Ryder is dead," he wrote. "Long live Matt Cardona!" Check out the post embedded below. - Logan Paul was in attendance at...
rajah.com
Updated WWE Monday Night Raw Lineup: Trick Or Street Fight, Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns Return
A new singles match has been added to Monday's Halloween edition of Raw. Ahead of her Last Woman Standing Match with Bayley at WWE's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the "EST of WWE" and reigning Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair will go one on one with Nikki Cross in a non-title match.
rajah.com
WWE Reveals Lineup For Upcoming European Tour
The Smackdown roster is going on a quick tour of Europe soon, and the lineup for the brands WWE Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland has been revealed:. * Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. * Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. *...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says The Undertaker Is The Best Big Man Ever
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about topics such as how he has always had great chemistry with fellow WWE Hall of Famer and WWE legend The Undertaker as well as how Undertaker is the best big man ever and how he thinks Undertaker is better than Bruiser Brody.
rajah.com
Match Listings & WWE Smackdown Notes For Tonight's Show (Spoilers)
Below is the tentative match lineup, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, as per fightfulselect.com. Dark match: Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Xia Li and Lacey Evans. Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. Bloodline in-ring segment. New Day vs. Maximum Male Models. Ronda Rousey open challenge (reported...
Comments / 0