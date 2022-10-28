ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

WWE and AEW Superstars reunite to celebrate Sheamus' wedding

There's nothing like a wedding to bring people together and Sheamus' big day reunited a number of WWE Superstars with their former co-workers. The Celtic warrior tied the knot over the weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, in New York. In attendance were a number of WWE and AEW...
Yardbarker

WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Roman Reigns Appears

SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match as Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Prior to the match, Sami Zayn speaks to Jey Uso and informs him that it’s all hands are on deck tonight. Zayn...
wrestleview.com

Report: WWE interested in bringing back former NXT Superstar

According to Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly looking to bring back Tegan Nox. Nox (real name Nixon Jewell) first signed with WWE in 2017 and appeared on NXT through the spring of 2021. Prior to signing with WWE, Nox wrestled for TNA Wrestling, and several independent promotions including World Wonder Ring Stardom.
ringsidenews.com

Jimmy Uso Says The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Will Dominate WWE

Jimmy Uso is currently one half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy, along with Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, make up The Bloodline, one of pro wrestling’s most feared factions. Of course, we also can’t forget about Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman when discussing that stable’s success. Jimmy Uso recently discussed The Rock’s daughter’s future in WWE following her NXT debut.
PWMania

Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
wrestleview.com

Two Title Matches added to WWE Crown Jewel, updated lineup

WWE has added an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match and a Last Woman Standing Raw Women’s Championship Match to next Saturday’s Crown Jewel. Below is the updated lineup for next Saturday’s which will take place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. -Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
nodq.com

WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura to have match against The Great Muta

Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will have a match against The Great Muta at The New Year 2023 event on January 1st 2023. In a video promo to promote the match, Nakamura said the following: “Is this a dream or an illusion? Well, it’s for real. I don’t need to say any other words, this is miracle. Yeaoh!”
ewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Announced For RAW, Brothers Of Destruction News

WWEShop.com is selling a new Brothers of Destruction Signature Series replica title belt. You can head over to the website to grab one for $499.99. In other news, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross has been announced for Monday’s episode of RAW. As of this...
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns breaks character, Sami Uso is born on WWE SmackDown

After the opening match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn lost to The Brawling Brutes after Zayn was pinned after he had some issues with Jey Uso at ringside. The group argued in the ring and that led to Reigns walking out to the ring with Paul Heyman.
ringsidenews.com

Jey Uso Insults Roman Reigns In A Huge Way During WWE SmackDown This Week

The Bloodline is arguably the hottest act going around in professional wrestling. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn are at the top of their game and there’s no denying that. Sami Zayn teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on Butch and Ridge Holland...
rajah.com

WWE Live Results (10/30): Glasgow, Scotland

WWE recently held their SmackDown Live Event, which emanated from the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The show saw Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) face The Bloodline (Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
ringsidenews.com

WWE’s Plan For Raw Main Event Revealed

WWE will return to Dallas, Texas, for a special Halloween-themed edition of Raw tomorrow night, and the company plans to cap off the go-home episode of the red brand for Crown Jewel in a huge way. The official website of the The American Airlines Center, which is set to host...
DALLAS, TX
rajah.com

More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com

Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features matches from Halloween Havoc such as the Texas Death Match, the Sumo Monster Truck Match and the Devil’s Playground Match, will be hosted by Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
TEXAS STATE
rajah.com

WWE Reveals Lineup For Upcoming European Tour

The Smackdown roster is going on a quick tour of Europe soon, and the lineup for the brands WWE Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland has been revealed:. * Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. * Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. *...
rajah.com

Ric Flair Says The Undertaker Is The Best Big Man Ever

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about topics such as how he has always had great chemistry with fellow WWE Hall of Famer and WWE legend The Undertaker as well as how Undertaker is the best big man ever and how he thinks Undertaker is better than Bruiser Brody.
rajah.com

Match Listings & WWE Smackdown Notes For Tonight's Show (Spoilers)

Below is the tentative match lineup, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, as per fightfulselect.com. Dark match: Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Xia Li and Lacey Evans. Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. Bloodline in-ring segment. New Day vs. Maximum Male Models. Ronda Rousey open challenge (reported...

