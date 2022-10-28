Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrestleview.com
Report: WWE interested in bringing back former NXT Superstar
According to Fightful Select, WWE is reportedly looking to bring back Tegan Nox. Nox (real name Nixon Jewell) first signed with WWE in 2017 and appeared on NXT through the spring of 2021. Prior to signing with WWE, Nox wrestled for TNA Wrestling, and several independent promotions including World Wonder Ring Stardom.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 7,570 total tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,524 tickets, AEW's Rampage selling 3,795 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 2,889 tickets.
rajah.com
AEW Announces The Return Of The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
During last night's episode of AEW Rampage, the company announced that the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament is set to return once again and that the tournament will feature 8 participants, where the winner will earn a shot at the AEW World Championship. The finals of the AEW World Title...
rajah.com
Cora Jade Pays Tribute To AJ Lee (Photo)
A Halloween Battle Royal went down at Friday evening's NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade siezed the opprotunity to dress up as her "mother," former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee. Check out the photo of Cora below, via Instagram:. Thea Hail walked away as the winner of...
rajah.com
WWE News: Emma Comments On Her Return To WWE, Throwback Edge Entrance (Video)
-- After her return to WWE at Friday evening's Smackdown On FOX taping at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, Emma posted on Instagram, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a blast from the past has been...
rajah.com
Late Addition Announced For Tonight's Live AEW Rampage Show
You can add a fourth confirmed match for tonight's live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut at 10/9c, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce one-half of a new match for the program. The AEW...
rajah.com
Nick Aldis Comments On Being Given Opportunity To Be The Face Of NWA
What does Nick Aldis think of being "the face of the National Wrestling Alliance?" The pro wrestling veteran spoke about getting the opportunity to be the face of the NWA promotion during a recent appearance on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling program for an in-depth interview. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
NJPW STRONG: Autumn Action Night 4 Results (10/29): Las Vegas, Nevada
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently held the fourth day of their STRONG: Autumn Action Event, which took place from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show saw Tomohiro Ishii face "Filthy" Tom Lawlor in a Singles Match in the main event. NJPW's STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV.
rajah.com
NJPW The Night Before Rumble On 44th Street: A Halloween Special Results (10/27): New York City
NJPW recently had their The Night Before Rumble On 44th Street: A Halloween Special Event, which took place from inside the Palladium Times Square in New York City. The show, which aired live on FITE TV, saw Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada, Eddie Kingston, Amazing Red, Homicide and YOH go up against the team of Jay White, Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson in 12-Man Elimination Tag Team action in the main event.
rajah.com
Former WWE Women's Star Backstage at Smackdown Tonight; Expected to Return on TV
-- It looks like another former WWE star is headed back to the company as pwinsider.com is reporting that Tenille Dashwood - the former Emma - is backstage at tonight's taping in St. Louis, MO. Dashwood is not just visiting but expected on the show as the person who will respond to Ronda Rousey's open challenge.
rajah.com
AEW Rampage Results (10/28/2022): Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT.
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight's show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women's division. Also scheduled for action is Keith Lee.
rajah.com
AJ Styles On "Stacking Pennies" Show (Video), Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio Appear At Racing Event (Photos)
- Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio made an appearance with the Williams Racing F1 team at a recent Williams Racing event. Balor posted some photos of the appearance on social media, which you can check out via the tweet embedded below courtesy of his official Twitter feed. - Speaking of...
rajah.com
Angelo Parker Of J.A.S. Joins Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez On AEW Rampage Pre-Show (Video)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight's show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women's division. Also scheduled for action is Keith Lee.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Preview For Next Week's Show In Baltimore, MD. (11/2/2022)
The lineup is shaping up nicely for next week's AEW Dynamite on TBS. During this week's AEW Rampage show on TNT, new matches were made official for next week's two-hour AEW on TBS television program. Scheduled for next week's AEW Dynamite show, as the road to AEW Full Gear 2022...
rajah.com
Jon Moxley's Opponent For Next Week's AEW Dynamite Announced
Jon Moxley already has a dance partner for next week's AEW on TBS television program. On this week's AEW Rampage show on Friday night in Uncasville, CT., AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard in an AEW Title Eliminator match. Once the match wrapped up, Mox was...
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Main Events WWE SmackDown Again
Continuing the excitement around his return, Bray Wyatt addressed the crowd to end tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Furthering the story of his return, Bray Wyatt made his now classic entrance with the fireflies in the crowd in full effect, holding up their phones making for a stunning visual.
wrestleview.com
Trick or Treat Street Fight added to this Monday’s Halloween episode of WWE Raw
WWE has added a Trick or Treat Street Fight to this Monday’s Halloween episode of Raw. Below is the current card for this Monday’s show. -Trick or Treat Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis. Monday’s Raw, which will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas...
411mania.com
NXT Live Full Results 10.29.2022: NXT Championship, Halloween Battle Royal, & More
NXT hosted a live event tonight in Winter Haven, FL. You can find some highlights and the full results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) below. *Men’s Halloween Battle Royal Match: Josh Briggs wins. *Axiom defeated Javier Bernal. *Roxannne Perez & Ivy Nile defeated Lash Legend & unnamed partner. *Edris Enofe &...
Comments / 0