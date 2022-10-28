ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, AR

Comments / 0

Related
salineriverchronicle.com

Jacks mercy-rule Cougars to stay undefeated in the 8-4A

WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Lumberjacks won their seventh consecutive conference game Friday night, defeating the Central High Cougars of Helena-West Helena by the final of 42-8 at home in the fortress of Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium on the Warren School District campus. The orange and black came into...
WARREN, AR
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever Week 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final week of the regular season for Tennessee high school teams and the penultimate one for Mississippi, with playoff spots and regular season championships at stake. Bartlett came into Friday needing a win over Whitehaven to claim a region championship, and the Panthers...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
THV11

Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

School District investigating FHS basketball team’s work at political campaign event

FAYETTEVILLE — The School District has launched an investigation into the high school basketball team’s involvement at a local political campaign event. Officials said they began looking into the matter after questions over whether high school students had participated in team-organized neighborhood canvassing activities for Scott Berna, a candidate for City Council in Ward 3. Berna is challenging incumbent Sloan Scroggin, who is seeking a second term on the council.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges

Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fourstatesliving.com

ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad

The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
TEXARKANA, TX
KHBS

U.S. Department of Transportation announces $6 million for Arkansas port project

Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $6 million to fund a project in Arkansas to improve port facilities. The money, totaling $6,412,652, will fund two components of the Helena Harbor Transportation Enhancement Development Project. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, improvements include the...
HELENA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy