salineriverchronicle.com
Lassiter earns Player of the Game honors with huge night through the air for Warren
For the third time this season senior quarterback and linebacker Maddox Lassiter earned Player of the Game honors for his all-around performance in Warren’s week nine home conference game vs. Central of Helena-West Helena Friday night, October 28, 2022. Lassiter put up some huge first half stats in Warren’s...
salineriverchronicle.com
Jacks mercy-rule Cougars to stay undefeated in the 8-4A
WARREN, Ark. – The Warren Lumberjacks won their seventh consecutive conference game Friday night, defeating the Central High Cougars of Helena-West Helena by the final of 42-8 at home in the fortress of Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium on the Warren School District campus. The orange and black came into...
KTLO
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Thursday afternoon accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff resulted in power outage, Coleman Elementary released students earlier
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – Coleman Elementary students were released from school earlier than usual on Thursday due to a power outage caused by an accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff. The Blake Street accident initially resulted in a tipped power pole, and utility crews were forced to turn...
Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school football Week 9
By Steve Andrews | Photo by Tommy Land Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Friday night’s football games. If you know of a top performer we should include, please let us know. Eli Wisdom, Shiloh Christian, QB The senior completed 13 of 17 passes for 215 ...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered showers and downpours continue Sunday
TONIGHT: The heaviest and most consistent rain has moved out and tonight our rain will be more off and on. A 60% chance for scattered showers and a rare rumble of thunder will continue through the night. Temperatures will stay in the 50s with a northeast wind 5-10 mph. SUNDAY:...
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the final week of the regular season for Tennessee high school teams and the penultimate one for Mississippi, with playoff spots and regular season championships at stake. Bartlett came into Friday needing a win over Whitehaven to claim a region championship, and the Panthers...
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
fayettevilleflyer.com
School District investigating FHS basketball team’s work at political campaign event
FAYETTEVILLE — The School District has launched an investigation into the high school basketball team’s involvement at a local political campaign event. Officials said they began looking into the matter after questions over whether high school students had participated in team-organized neighborhood canvassing activities for Scott Berna, a candidate for City Council in Ward 3. Berna is challenging incumbent Sloan Scroggin, who is seeking a second term on the council.
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
KATV
Central Arkansas Water will draw down Lake Maumelle water levels to address plant species
Little Rock (KATV) — Changes to Lake Maumelle are creating a lot of issues for boaters who frequently fish at at Westrock Marina. Rave Lawson is the watershed protection manager with Central Arkansas Water. She told KATV they discovered a plant species in the lake that can be harmful to its drinking supply source.
Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
fourstatesliving.com
ASPSF Receives $7,000 Grant from Union Pacific Railroad
The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little Rock, Texarkana, and Van...
KHBS
U.S. Department of Transportation announces $6 million for Arkansas port project
Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $6 million to fund a project in Arkansas to improve port facilities. The money, totaling $6,412,652, will fund two components of the Helena Harbor Transportation Enhancement Development Project. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, improvements include the...
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
