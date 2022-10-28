Support Resources - In Response to the Mass Shooting

Families and community members in Raleigh are processing their grief after the mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood, while dealing with the trauma and financial burden that comes with such loss. Here’s how you can help the victims, their families, the Raleigh Police Department, and the broader community. As we have more resources and information to share, we will continue to update this page.

Community Vigil: ‘Raleigh Healing Together’

On Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m., the city came together to reflect, remember and honor the lives of those we lost in the Hedingham mass shooting. Prayers were offered for the support and healing of friends, family, and community. The event was hosted in partnership with the NAACP and Moms Demand Action. It was led by a diverse group of community faith leaders.

Memorial for Fallen Officer Torres

A memorial has been established at 218 West Cabarrus Street to honor the life and service of Officer Gabriel Torres.

Neighborhood and Employee Support

A safe space has been set up and victim assistance is on-site supporting the Hedingham community. The City of Raleigh is also offering a variety of services and resources to employees, including the Raleigh Police Department, which will have additional support.

Mental Health Support

Donate Blood

Find a donation site or drive near you at the Blood Connection or Red Cross.

Blood donations are always needed, especially in the aftermath of a tragic event, on top of Hurricane Ian and summertime, when donations tend to go down.

The blood supply remains stable at North Carolina hospitals, but agencies must maintain a steady flow of donations because blood and platelets can’t be frozen or stockpiled and demand seldom lets up.

Support for Raleigh Police Department and Officer Torres’ Family

A State Employee Credit Union Account has been set up in Officer Torres’ name. The account is named LGFCU FBO Officer Gabriel Torres . Donations will be accepted at any branch by simply letting the teller know it’s for the Officer Torres’ account.

. Donations will be accepted at any branch by simply letting the teller know it’s for the Officer Torres’ account. The Raleigh Police Department Police Foundation is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is dedicated to advancing public safety initiatives and promoting police support for a safe and thriving community. The Foundation is accepting donations for the Torres Family through their website using PayPal. As a non-profit, 100% of the donations will go straight to the family. It should default to “Support Fallen Officer Gabriel Torres’ Family” under the “Use this donation for” heading, but if not, you can select it in the drop down.

Cards and Letters of Support

You can mail cards, letters, or other non-monetary tokens of support to the address below. All mail will be safely stored and distributed to the families at the appropriate time. Please do not bring these items to the 10/23 vigil.

Raleigh Healing Together

P.O. Box 590

Raleigh, NC 27602-0590

Reach Out

Community members are asking how they can help our grieving neighbors.

To offer assistance for the victim’s families other than what's offered above, please contact raleighhealingtogether@raleighnc.gov.

To support the Raleigh Police Department, including injured K9 Officer Casey Clark and the family of Officer Gabriel Torres, please contact supportRPD@raleighnc.gov.