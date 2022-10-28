Season 1 of Young Royals was immensely popular for Netflix, because it took the recent trend of “teens getting away with things” genre and deepened its story. Wilhelm, crown prince of Sweden, just wants to live life his way, including being with Simon, who is a) a boy and b) as far from Sweden’s elite as a person can get. After lots of revelations in Season 1, what does Season 2 have to offer? YOUNG ROYALS SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon (Omar Rudberg) being intimate with each other. Then we cut to Wilhelm alone, waking...

16 MINUTES AGO