Apartment Therapy

Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Cozy $3,000 RV Redo Is Packed with Budget-Friendly Small Space Ideas

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are many situations where paint is a great solution. If you need to brighten up a dim living room, make a bedroom feel more personalized, breathe new life into your old fridge, transform dated kitchen cabinets, or add a pop of color on your floors, paint is the answer. And the owner of this 2015 RV, Elizabeth Switajewski (@switlife.mnc), used it on almost every surface to revamp its very dark interiors.
tinyhousetalk.com

Stealth Box Truck Tiny House with Unique Rear Deck

This is a box truck tiny house for sale in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s built out of a 2007 Mitsubishi Fuso FE 140 with 220,000 miles currently on the odometer and offered for $65,000 over at Conversion Trader. Have you ever considered a box truck conversion? Check it out and learn more below!
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

The best mattress and bedding upgrades ahead of Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There's nothing better than a good night's sleep. If you find that you're always tossing and turning, it might be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BHG

What Is a Sofa Table? How to Style the Living Room Staple

As its name suggests, a sofa table is a long, narrow table positioned behind a sofa for both decorative and storage purposes. It’s a classic, versatile piece that comes in various styles and materials and that can easily be incorporated into any home, whether with cozy farmhouse decor or a sleek midcentury modern design.
housebeautiful.com

The best sofa in a box designs for painless delivery to any home

It's hardly a consideration when you first start shopping for a new sofa, but whether your chosen model can fit through a narrow doorway, up vertiginous stairs, or even in your building's lift is as, if not more, important than your choice of colour and fabric. Enter the sofa in a box – your regular flatpack sofa with added layers of convenience like 24-hour delivery and tool-free assembly.
tinyhousetalk.com

Sea Foam Tiny House at Tiny Tranquility near the Oregon Coast

This is the Sea Foam Gooseneck Tiny House located on the Oregon coast of Waldport over at Tiny Tranquility. The tiny house features a bedroom over the gooseneck area of the trailer which is only three steps up, there’s also a full kitchen, bathroom, and living area with a sofa that turns into an additional sleeping space.
WALDPORT, OR
reviewed.com

Solo Stove's new tabletop fire pit is adorable, but will it keep you warm?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. If you're looking for a sure-fire way to augment the mood at your next backyard meetup, a fire pit is the way to go. Gathering around open flames is relaxing, and they create a comforting environment that tends to spark lively conversation. While we would normally recommend the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, we know it may not be right for every occasion.
reviewed.com

7 ways to save money on your heating bill when it's cold

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. "I'm not paying to heat the entire neighborhood, so close the door!" is an age-old dad joke, but now that I'm an adult myself, I can relate because heating a home is expensive.
iheart.com

Oprah Drops Favorite Things 2022 - Check It Out

It's HERE! Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and this year the focus is on local, woman owned, small business and much more!. Honestly this is the first year that I've seen a lot of affordable gifts for everyone on the list. Clearly there are a few pricey items like a $900 espresso machine and a $700 pizza stone, but most of the pricey items are understandably under the kitchen gadget section.
TheStreet

Ford Hits Back at Tesla

Ford (F) says it and repeats it. Its main rival is Tesla (TSLA) . The legacy carmaker, which is on a major offensive in the electric vehicle market, is determined to compete head-on with the sector leader in terms of profitability, market value, production and sales. The brand with the...
tinyhousetalk.com

Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic

This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
reviewed.com

Do the Lululemon ABC pants crush the competition? I tried them to find out.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. For the average person who hasn’t worn Lululemon before, you might associate the brand with its iconic yoga pants. Nevertheless, over the years, the brand has expanded its cozy empire from its relaxed workout leggings to running sneakers, plus-sizes, tennis skirts, and now, casual pants. Enter the world of the ABC Classic-Fit and the ABC Jogger pants.

