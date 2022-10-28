ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WPXI Pittsburgh

World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia

MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFAA

Game 3 of World Series between Astros and Phillies postponed

PHILADELPHIA — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams

During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as an unrestricted free agent. Williams, 23, could garner some interest...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Bears-Ravens blockbuster trade

Just a few days ago, Chicago Bears veteran linebacker Roquan Smith got emotional at a press conference when he learned that well-respected teammate Robert Quinn was being traded to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Smith is the one being traded from the team. According to league insider Ian Rapoport of...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Udonis Haslem takes savage shot at ex-Celtics greats

Udonis Haslem is still not backing down at 42 years old. Retired former Boston Celtics greats Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett made some unflattering comments this week about the Miami Heat on an episode of Garnett’s podcast. Amid a bumpy 2-4 start to the year for Miami, Garnett called out the Heat for supposedly having “no identity.” Pierce took it a step further, saying of the Heat that “their [championship] window is closing.”
BOSTON, MA

