KRGV
20-year-old Katy woman pleads guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville
A 20-year-old woman from Katy pleaded guilty to smuggling a spider monkey in Brownsville at the Gateway International Bridge back in March. Authorities say Savannah Valdez hit the gas when they discovered she had a spider monkey insider her car. They say she even ran a traffic light and almost crashed into officers and other vehicles.
kurv.com
Lengthy Prison Term For Ex-Donna Police Sergeant Who Assisted Drug Traffickers
A former Donna police sergeant is going to prison for 14-1/2 years for helping drug traffickers move their illegal drugs through Donna. 43-year-old Alejandro Martinez heard his punishment from a McAllen federal judge Friday, 7 months after he had pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine. The veteran officer became...
kurv.com
Man Arrested After Trying Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S.
A Mexican man is facing charges after trying to smuggle about 80 pounds of cocaine across the border in South Texas. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Donna port of entry arrested the suspect on Sunday. The man was referred for a secondary inspection after an x-ray found a problem with his vehicle. Officer then found 31 packages of cocaine concealed in the vehicle.
Brownsville man admits trying to smuggle migrants hidden in RV, prosecutors say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A complex search of a recreational vehicle at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita this summer uncovered 10 migrants in distress. Now, the man who was hauling the trailer has admitted to his role and is awaiting sentencing by a federal judge, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Gaston Perez, a 40-year-old […]
kurv.com
Man, Woman Arraigned On Capital Murder Charges In Brownsville Killing
A Brownsville pair has pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of a Brownsville man this summer. The McAllen Monitor reports 31-year-old Joshua Isaiah Ramirez and 41-year-old Veronica Marie Posas were arraigned Friday on charges of capital murder and auto theft. The two are accused of killing 59-year-old Luis Vera Gonzalez and stealing his vehicle. They were arrested several days after Gonzalez was found dead July 19th next to a resaca near Illinois Avenue and Milam Road.
Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said. On Oct. […]
cw39.com
Hidalgo County deputy arrested for indecency with a child
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child. According to a news release, Mission police arrested David Munoz, 35, after issuing a search warrant for his home. Munoz was a detention officer with the sheriff’s department in 2016 and has been a deputy sheriff since 2017.
KRGV
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested on indecency with a child charge, placed on administrative leave
A deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on an indecency with a child charge, according to a news release from HCSO. The sheriff's office said Monday it was notified that Mission police were investigating allegations of a deputy committing...
Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father's signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said.
Deputies seize 71 pounds of cocaine, guns at Harlingen residence
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities seized 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms from a Harlingen residence, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office investigators, with the help of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a felony warrant on the Harlingen home on Monday and arrested a man […]
KRGV
Edinburg detention officer charged with oppression, placed on leave
A detention officer was charged Saturday with official oppression after he was accused of slapping a teen detained by the Edinburg Police Department, according to a news release. Roberto Guerra, a detention specialist for the Edinburg Police Department, allegedly slapped a 16-year-old boy at the police department’s juvenile processing center...
Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
Terrified Texas Mother with Child Shoots Home Invader
A terrified Texas mother was home around 9 pm with her daughter when she called the police informing them an intruder had made their way into her home. 36-year-old Carlos Garcia had broken into the rural Edinburg home. THE TWO WENT INTO HIDING. The woman who lived inside the home...
KRGV
Mission police searching for truck in connection with 'road rage incident'
Mission police are searching for a white truck in connection with a "road rage incident." Police say an aggravated assault happened on Oct. 21 at about 11:28 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Frontage. Two vehicles got into a "road rage incident," police said. Mission police are now searching...
KRGV
Weslaco police arrest driver in connection with three-vehicle crash
A 23-year-old male driver and his passenger were charged Saturday in connection with an overnight three-vehicle crash, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Lorenzo Isidro Abrego faces multiple charges after police responded to the 1000 block of North Texas Boulevard at around 2:27 a.m. in reference to a three-vehicle accident, according to Weslaco police spokesman Officer Miguel A. Martinez.
kurv.com
Man Arraigned On Murder Charge In McAllen Shooting
A La Joya man is maintaining his innocence in the broad daylight shooting death of another man in McAllen almost two months ago. 30-year-old Gerardo Chapa on Friday pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of 56-year-old Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez. The relationship between the two men isn’t clear but Chapa and Gonzalez had gotten into an argument the afternoon of August 1st in a business area near Redbud Avenue and Bicentennial Drive. McAllen police say Chapa pulled a gun and opened fire.
Texas mother shoots intruder through door while hiding in bedroom
EDINBURG, Texas — A Texas homeowner shot a man trying to get into a locked bedroom where she and her children hid. Carlos Garcia, 36, is accused of breaking into a rural Edinburg home Tuesday evening, according to KVEO-TV. Garcia allegedly entered her house through the garage and then...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 205 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 205 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a four-day period from Oct. 28 through 31. The people who...
KRGV
La Joya man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting
A 30-year-old La Joya man pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly August shooting in McAllen. Gerardo Chapa is accused in the death of Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, whose body McAllen police found with several gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue on August 1.
Man arraigned after hiding mother shot alleged burglar near Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who authorities say was shot by a mother who was hiding with her children during a burglary was arraigned Thursday. Carlos David Garcia, 36, was arraigned on charges of burglary of a habitation intend other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the […]
