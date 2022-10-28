A La Joya man is maintaining his innocence in the broad daylight shooting death of another man in McAllen almost two months ago. 30-year-old Gerardo Chapa on Friday pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of 56-year-old Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez. The relationship between the two men isn’t clear but Chapa and Gonzalez had gotten into an argument the afternoon of August 1st in a business area near Redbud Avenue and Bicentennial Drive. McAllen police say Chapa pulled a gun and opened fire.

