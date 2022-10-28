Read full article on original website
WSFA
Halloween events, trick-or-treat times happening around the area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for some fun and spooky events this Halloween or trick-or-treating times, The Rundown has you covered!. Those of you who want something a little bit scary. Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm in East Alabama offers you a family friendly environment that will leave you shaking in your boots featuring Psycho Path, clown cabin and more.
thebamabuzz.com
Largest no-kill dog rescue in America opens near Montgomery, saving 5000 dogs a year
Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest no-kill dog rescue organization in the United States, opened its new Southeast regional facility in Shorter, Alabama on October 29th. Formerly home to a greyhound training facility, the new 100-acre location in Macon County will eventually save 5,000 dogs annually. The regional rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs will take in canines from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
WSFA
Renfroe’s to hold grand opening of third Montgomery location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Renfroe’s Market announced the grand opening of its newest location in Montgomery. Renfroe’s Market announced Monday it would hold a grand opening for its newest location, 5458 Atlanta Highway, on Nov. 9. A map posted to the store’s Facebook page shows the store will...
alabamanews.net
Annual Central Alabama Fair Set to Kick Off in Selma
The 64th Annual Central Alabama Fair kicks off Tuesday in Selma. And final preparations are underway today to make sure everything’s ready. Major changes mark the start of a new era for the Central Alabama Fair. The five-day event is now held farther back during the calendar year — on the first week in November.
Opelika-Auburn News
Viral Auburn TikTok creator shares ghost stories from across Alabama
Who doesn’t like a good ghost story, especially around Halloween? If the follower count of local TikTok creator Joshua Dairen is any indication, there are plenty of people with an appetite for the paranormal. Dairen first began uploading videos about Alabama’s urban legends this past June. Since then, his page has gained over 83,000 followers, and his content has amassed over a million likes.
Wetumpka Herald
Three Wetumpka residents turn 100 years old
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has three residents turning 100 years old this year — Joan Bromley, Jackie Sumners and Juanita Welker. Bromley’s birthday is Nov. 7, and she said it feels “impossible” to almost be turning 100. Thinking back on her childhood, she said what stands out the most was running away from home when she was around 6 years old.
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton venue opens cabin getaway
For over a decade, Starwood Farm II in Jemison has hosted weddings and special events. Located off Jemison’s Interstate 65, Exit 219 in the countryside, the rustic and peaceful atmosphere has hosted birthday parties, quinceañeras, family reunions and over 60 weddings. The 45-acre property was purchased by the...
Auburn athletics, demolition survivor, dorm squatter? Down in Alabama
Born on this date -- Nov. 1, 1960 -- was Apple CEO Tim Cook. He’s from Robertsdale, Alabama. And now he has all of our money. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. A man was found alive in demolition rubble. An Alabama man has been accused of being a squatter at...
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Over 4,000 Attended 13th annual Millbrook Boo Fest! Check out more than 100 Photos and Tag Those you Know
On Saturday, an estimated 4,000 people came out to the 13th annual Boo Festival sponsored by the City of Millbrook. The Boo Festival event was held at the Village Green Park located in Millbrook, Alabama. This year included a Farmers Market, Costume Contests, Pumpkin Patch, Hayride, Bike-R-Treat, Pumpkin Toss Contest, Hay Mountain, Food Trucks, a DJ, lots of candy and plenty games for the children to play. This year’s event was, by far, the highest attendance in history.
elmoreautauganews.com
City of Millbrook planning Multiple events for Veterans Day Celebrations
The City of Millbrook is hosting a variety of events to celebrate area Veterans!. November 8 – Millbrook Mayor’s proclamation and Recognition will be held at the Millbrook City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. November 9 – Pancakes for Warriors will be held at the American Legion from...
WSFA
Supply chain issues affecting Greenville High School stadium project
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The land has been surveyed and blueprints are at the ready, but supply chain issues have made it tricky to find the materials needed to construct Greenville High School’s new stadium. “We’re already being told there’s hold up with metal,” said Butler County Schools Superintendent...
alabamanews.net
Salvation Army Looking for Volunteers
The Salvation Army in Montgomery is looking for volunteers this Christmas season to fill a variety of needs. Volunteer information meetings are being held for people interested with helping in these areas: bell ringers, gift distribution, stocking filling, angel tree hosting and toy/food drives. The one-hour meetings will be held...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey tapped for Alabama Auto Manufacturing Group’s Hall of Fame
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA), a trade group representing companies in the dynamic and fast-growing industry, named Governor Kay Ivey...
southalabama.edu
Political Science Student from Montgomery Leads First Year Council
KC Crusoe of Montgomery is the president of the First Year Council at the University of South Alabama. #FreshmanFocus is a series of stories on incoming students at the University of South Alabama. In the ninth grade, KC Crusoe chose a career in politics. “In history class, my teacher, Tiwania...
WSFA
Cancer can’t stop Tuskegee woman’s Halloween decorations
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Gwen Drisker loves Halloween. Just ask her best friend. “Twelve years she’s been doing this,” said Gwen’s friend Regina Kennedy. “It’s getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”. With some YouTube research and some creativity of her own, she fills up her...
alabamanews.net
Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery
A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
WSFA
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
WSFA
1 dead in early Sunday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly weekend shooting. Police and fire medics responded to an area hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of a person having been shot. At the hospital, police found that 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries.
thebamabuzz.com
Tuskegee University awarded $7.93M for a NEW cancer research center
Tuskegee University just received a grant of $7.93 million to build a new biomedical center. With this capital, this college is joining top researchers with their excellent studies in cancer genomics and health disparities in underrepresented populations. Keep reading to learn more about this life-changing research. Why Tuskegee deserves this...
alabamanews.net
18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville
Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
