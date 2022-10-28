Read full article on original website
Related
New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy. The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse. “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
Doña Ana County man accused of making threats against water company
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County man is facing federal charges for allegedly making threats against his water company. Shane Watkins, 36, of La Mesa, is accused of making two phone calls to the Lower Rio Grande Public Water Works Authority in September 2021 and June 2022 saying he would burn it down. The United […]
KFOX 14
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
krwg.org
Report: New Mexico had 40 million visitors in 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of almost 40 million visitors last year, according to a new report released this week by the state’s tourism office. The study determined 39.2 million people came to the Land of Enchantment and generated $7.2 billion in spending...
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Record fish caught in New Mexico
Big fan of fishing? Check out the biggest catches in the state.
Findings about fatal 'Rust' movie set shooting now with New Mexico prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders...
kunm.org
Confluence of RSV, Flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals in New Mexico
Nine New Mexico counties, including Bernalillo, have medium community levels of COVID19 according to the latest CDC data. In contrast, the COVID transmission map that doesn’t include hospitalizations shows most of the upper half of the state shaded in red, or highest levels of COVID spread. Now the confluence of RSV, flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals.
14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison
A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
KOAT 7
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
New Mexico sees record number of visitors from other states
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — The latest report from the state’s Tourism Department shows that New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of visitors in 2021. But most of those are from other states; international travelers have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. “We don’t really get a ton of international travel to begin with,” says Cody Johnson, […]
ksut.org
Wyoming, New Mexico sees calls to suicide prevention line surge after switch to 988 crisis number
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached by phone or text at “988” and by chat at 988lifeline.org. In July, the nation got a new three-digit suicide prevention number – 988. A...
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Democracy Project Invites Candidates To Help Build Trust In Elections
ALBUQUERQUE — With the goal of building trust in both candidates and elections, the New Mexico Democracy Project was recently launched by an alliance of local groups with the goals of getting candidates to sign on to its Candidate Principals for Trusted Elections. These five concepts – Honest Process,...
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media. Since Hallinan no […]
KOAT 7
Not all prison calls are listened to prior to inmates' release
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just days before a Roswell man was released from prison, he called his girlfriend, threatening her if she was with another man. Once released, authorities say, he went to her home and shot and killed her. Now, the case is at the center of debate for...
Comments / 0