New Mexico State

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy.  The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse.  “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

Report: New Mexico had 40 million visitors in 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of almost 40 million visitors last year, according to a new report released this week by the state’s tourism office. The study determined 39.2 million people came to the Land of Enchantment and generated $7.2 billion in spending...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Confluence of RSV, Flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals in New Mexico

Nine New Mexico counties, including Bernalillo, have medium community levels of COVID19 according to the latest CDC data. In contrast, the COVID transmission map that doesn’t include hospitalizations shows most of the upper half of the state shaded in red, or highest levels of COVID spread. Now the confluence of RSV, flu, and COVID is filling up pediatric beds in hospitals.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Law & Crime

New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison

A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sees record number of visitors from other states

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — The latest report from the state’s Tourism Department shows that New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of visitors in 2021. But most of those are from other states; international travelers have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. “We don’t really get a ton of international travel to begin with,” says Cody Johnson, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
knau.org

Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission

Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
CROWNPOINT, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media. Since Hallinan no […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KOAT 7

Not all prison calls are listened to prior to inmates' release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just days before a Roswell man was released from prison, he called his girlfriend, threatening her if she was with another man. Once released, authorities say, he went to her home and shot and killed her. Now, the case is at the center of debate for...
ROSWELL, NM

