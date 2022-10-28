Read full article on original website
Cigna, BCBS Arizona among backers of virtual mental healthcare startup
Virtual mental healthcare provider Valera Health received a $44.5 million investment, backed by Cigna Ventures and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona venture fund Trinnovate Ventures. According to a news release published Oct. 31, the growth equity raise was led by Heritage Group, a venture fund that partners with several...
The most-liked health insurance companies in 2022
Humana has the highest customer satisfaction rating among the nation's largest payers, while Cigna has the lowest, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Insurance and Healthcare Study 2021-2022. The results were published Nov. 1 and are based on responses from 12,841 members between October 2021 and September 2022. Customers...
Employers are optimistic about the future of telemedicine: 5 numbers to know
Employers remain optimistic about the future role of telemedicine, even as pandemic restrictions ease, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's annual Employer Health Benefit survey. The survey, published Oct. 27, includes 2,188 non-federal public and private firms with three or more employees. Here are five findings from the survey on the...
Most Medicare beneficiaries don't regularly switch plans: 5 things to know
A majority of Medicare beneficiaries have had the same plan for at least three years and 36 percent don't know the annual enrollment period is currently underway, according to a new survey from online insurance marketplace eHealth. The survey was released Oct. 31 and included responses from more than 1,000...
Elevance Health study finds high satisfaction rates for virtual primary care
Around half of Americans have not heard of virtual primary care, but those who use it find it appealing, a survey commissioned by Elevance Health found. In the survey, published Oct. 31, 52 percent of respondents said they had never heard of virtual primary care, and around 32 percent of respondents reported having used the service before.
Top health insurance stories in October
These are the most-read health insurance articles published by Becker's in October:. On Oct. 13, HHS extended the public health emergency again. The 11th renewal of the PHE since its first declaration in January 2020 allows the country to continue operating under pandemic-era policies until at least the next deadline: Jan. 11, 2023.
AMA: Most commercial, Medicare Advantage markets lack competition
Most commercial and Medicare Advantage markets are highly concentrated, with one payer controlling a large share of the market in local areas, a new report from the American Medical Association found. The 2022 "Competition in Health Insurance" report, published Nov. 1, found that 34 percent of metropolitan areas have one...
