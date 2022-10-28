Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click2Houston.com
Black residents in Corpus Christi file a civil rights complaint to stop Texas’ first desalination plant
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
Beto O'Rourke set to visit Corpus Christi Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will be returning to Corpus Christi on Monday as part of Vote with Beto. O'Rourke will visit the Nueces County Courthouse polling locations Monday morning as early voting continues. According to the LBJ School of Public Affairs latest poll, O'Rourke is projected to...
TxDOT, Flatiron Dragados agree on fix for one safety issue on new Harbor Bridge
TxDOT and Flatiron/Dragados LLC. have come to terms on a fix for the delta frames of the new Harbor Bridge. It is one of five major safety issues with the bridge, TxDOT says.
Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend
A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats.
Corpus Christi Veterans Stand Down to deliver hygiene and a warm meal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attention homeless veterans, the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veteran's Affairs is hosting a one stop access to benefit you. They will be providing some basic items for your immediate use including a hot lunch, personal hygiene kits, hair cuts, flu shots and more. Contact...
DPS trooper strikes deal with DA's office
Holly Thomas, one of two Department of Public Safety troopers arrested last year, has agreed to participate in a pretrial diversion program.
Man who led law enforcement on chase through several South Texas counties has been identified
ALICE, Texas — Ivan Hinojosa was shot and killed by law enforcement overnight near Alice after a high-speed car chase through several South Texas counties and subsequent foot pursuit, according to Jim Hogg County Sheriff Kiko Alarcon. Alarcon said his deputies responded to a call in Hebbronville at about...
Crews respond to early morning fire on Waco Street
The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched to the corner of Waco and Comanche Street around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.
Enter if you dare: 3NEWS visits one haunted house that will have you spooked
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Halloween all you need to remember is the house at the corner of California and San Antonio Street. That's where 3NEWS found one of the scariest Halloween display's that you and your family might dare to visit. At first glance, you might think you...
Robbery, homicide detectives investigating after man found dead Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi homicide and robbery detectives have opened an investigation after a man was found dead on Williams Dr. early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. Officers with the CCPD were sent to the 5800 block of Williams Dr. around...
Woman accused of killing motorcyclist in wrong-way Flour Bluff crash in court Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sarah Hoss, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly driving the wrong way down the SPID feeder road near Waldron and killing 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera, appeared in Missy Medary's 347th District Court Wednesday. "Ms. Hoss, there are reasons you are here today," Medary...
Toddler gets food poisoning from expired formula parent says Walmart sold her
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula. Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased the baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass, she said.
Friday Night Fever Week 10 scores
It's game time-- Here are Week 10's scores for all of the Highschool teams around the area. Make sure you tune in for your Friday Night Fever Highlights.
Comments / 0