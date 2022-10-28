Read full article on original website
Related
Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.
Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.
Justice: South Dakota hotel sued for denying rooms to Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna, BCBS Arizona among backers of virtual mental healthcare startup
Virtual mental healthcare provider Valera Health received a $44.5 million investment, backed by Cigna Ventures and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona venture fund Trinnovate Ventures. According to a news release published Oct. 31, the growth equity raise was led by Heritage Group, a venture fund that partners with several...
beckerspayer.com
Most Medicare beneficiaries don't regularly switch plans: 5 things to know
A majority of Medicare beneficiaries have had the same plan for at least three years and 36 percent don't know the annual enrollment period is currently underway, according to a new survey from online insurance marketplace eHealth. The survey was released Oct. 31 and included responses from more than 1,000...
beckerspayer.com
26 payers entering, exiting markets
From BrightHealthcare and Friday Health Plans leaving major ACA markets to more than a dozen Medicare Advantage expansions, these are 26 recent payer moves to exit or enter markets:. Humana is reportedly exiting the Colorado group insurance market after June 30, 2024, Colorado Politics reported Oct. 24. The company will...
beckerspayer.com
25 payer exec moves in October
From two new regional CEOs at UnitedHealthcare to several public affairs appointees, these are 25 payer executive moves reported by Becker's in October:. Regence BCBS Utah promoted Jennifer Olsen to director of account management Oct. 28. Meridian of Michigan, a Centene subsidiary, named Patricia Graham as CEO Oct. 27. Elevance...
beckerspayer.com
Employers are optimistic about the future of telemedicine: 5 numbers to know
Employers remain optimistic about the future role of telemedicine, even as pandemic restrictions ease, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's annual Employer Health Benefit survey. The survey, published Oct. 27, includes 2,188 non-federal public and private firms with three or more employees. Here are five findings from the survey on the...
beckerspayer.com
Study: Payers spend less on lobbying than pharma companies, providers
Payers spent $80.6 million on lobbying in 2020, a study published in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, published Oct. 28, used data from OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan site tracking money in politics, and examined healthcare lobbying costs from 2000 to 2020. Lobbying expenditures grew 70 percent from 2000 to 2020...
CNET
Social Security Payments for November: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration will begin disbursing payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients, starting tomorrow. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get a benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
beckerspayer.com
ACA open enrollment period begins: 6 changes to know
The nation's 10th annual open enrollment period to sign up for Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage is open from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, and this year it includes several changes around access and affordability. This could be the largest enrollment period yet. The number of individuals enrolled in...
Washington Examiner
Virginia has about 250,000 illegal immigrants, five sanctuary localities
(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million people in Virginia immigrated to the country illegally, according to estimates, and five localities do not fully work with federal law enforcement regarding deportations. Although the government does not have data on the exact number of immigrants who...
beckerspayer.com
OptumRx, Ohio resolve 'outstanding issues,' reach $15M overcharging settlement
Two days after denying it had reached a settlement with Ohio over alleged overcharging claims, UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx arm said the deal has been finalized, the Ohio Capital Journal reported Oct. 31. "We resolved our outstanding issues yesterday, which is when the agreement was finalized," an OptumRx spokesperson told the...
Uncertain future for TPS could mean thousands at risk for deportation in Nevada
Failed negotiations about the future of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, puts more than 337,000 immigrants as early as Dec. 31. The post Uncertain future for TPS could mean thousands at risk for deportation in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
How Latinos have changed the American landscape
An examination of Latinos' lives over a 20-year span found increasing diversity and major educational and economic gains, though some inequalities remain, according to a new report by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. The big picture: The report, which compared U.S. Census data from 2000 and 2o20, paints...
beckerspayer.com
CMS rule change adds Medicare special enrollment periods
A CMS rule finalized Oct. 28 will reduce gaps in Medicare enrollment for new enrollees and adds special enrollment periods for extenuating circumstances. According to a news release from the agency, enrollees will begin receiving benefits the month after their enrollment, reducing gaps in coverage. The new rule adds special...
Read: Gov. Baker asks feds for ‘urgent’ assistance for resettlement of immigrants
"Massachusetts is proud to welcome individuals and families seeking asylum and refuge and is dedicated to helping families live with dignity, but additional federal support is required." As Massachusetts sees a “marked increase” in the number of immigrant families arriving in the commonwealth, Gov. Charlie Baker wrote to federal immigration...
More Than Sixty-Two Million Hispanics Live In The USA
The Latest Survey reports that The U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.5 million in 2021, up from 50.5 million in 2010. Every Year on Sept 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month Begins. The US Latinos Celebrate & Practice their cultural Norms, Rituals & Recall Hispanic History. It was not unless 1968 that Congress Kicked Off Hispanic Heritage Week which was later extended to a Month in 1988 as Hispanic Heritage Month.
World
DACA could end in federal court. Most of today’s high school graduates can’t get protection from the program anyway.
Maria Domiguez really wants to go to college. She’d be the first in her family to do it. “Mainly, because my dad, he didn’t get the opportunity to go to college because of financial issues back in Mexico,” she said. “And he says if he would have had the money, he would have gone.”
Comments / 0