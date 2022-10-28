Read full article on original website
Cigna, BCBS Arizona among backers of virtual mental healthcare startup
Virtual mental healthcare provider Valera Health received a $44.5 million investment, backed by Cigna Ventures and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona venture fund Trinnovate Ventures. According to a news release published Oct. 31, the growth equity raise was led by Heritage Group, a venture fund that partners with several...
BCBS Massachusetts, CVS Caremark partner on pharmacy services
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is adding several new offerings, including a pharmacy benefits partnership with CVS Caremark. According to a Nov. 1 news release, BCBS Massachusetts members will have access to certain generic medications without cost-sharing, a cost-share assistance program, pharmacy advising and diabetes care from CVS Caremark.
26 payers entering, exiting markets
From BrightHealthcare and Friday Health Plans leaving major ACA markets to more than a dozen Medicare Advantage expansions, these are 26 recent payer moves to exit or enter markets:. Humana is reportedly exiting the Colorado group insurance market after June 30, 2024, Colorado Politics reported Oct. 24. The company will...
25 payer exec moves in October
From two new regional CEOs at UnitedHealthcare to several public affairs appointees, these are 25 payer executive moves reported by Becker's in October:. Regence BCBS Utah promoted Jennifer Olsen to director of account management Oct. 28. Meridian of Michigan, a Centene subsidiary, named Patricia Graham as CEO Oct. 27. Elevance...
Most Medicare beneficiaries don't regularly switch plans: 5 things to know
A majority of Medicare beneficiaries have had the same plan for at least three years and 36 percent don't know the annual enrollment period is currently underway, according to a new survey from online insurance marketplace eHealth. The survey was released Oct. 31 and included responses from more than 1,000...
Employers are optimistic about the future of telemedicine: 5 numbers to know
Employers remain optimistic about the future role of telemedicine, even as pandemic restrictions ease, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's annual Employer Health Benefit survey. The survey, published Oct. 27, includes 2,188 non-federal public and private firms with three or more employees. Here are five findings from the survey on the...
WPS Health Insurance dropping Medicare drug plan
WPS Health will end its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 29. A spokesperson for the Monona, Wis.-based payer said the company is choosing to end the prescription drug offerings to focus on its Medigap, or Medicare supplement, plans. Around 11,000 WPS Health enrollees...
Study: Payers spend less on lobbying than pharma companies, providers
Payers spent $80.6 million on lobbying in 2020, a study published in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, published Oct. 28, used data from OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan site tracking money in politics, and examined healthcare lobbying costs from 2000 to 2020. Lobbying expenditures grew 70 percent from 2000 to 2020...
Broward Health, UnitedHealthcare strike new deal after terminating contract
Six months after Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health went out of network with UnitedHealthcare, the two sides have reached a multi-year agreement. The agreement restores network access to Broward Health hospitals, facilities and physicians for UnitedHealthcare members, including those enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the health system. The agreement went into effect Nov. 1.
CMS rule change adds Medicare special enrollment periods
A CMS rule finalized Oct. 28 will reduce gaps in Medicare enrollment for new enrollees and adds special enrollment periods for extenuating circumstances. According to a news release from the agency, enrollees will begin receiving benefits the month after their enrollment, reducing gaps in coverage. The new rule adds special...
