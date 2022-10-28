Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Santa Rita Jail inmate sentenced to seven years for distributing fentanyl that killed fellow inmate
A former inmate at Santa Rita Jail is being sent to prison for seven years for distributing fentanyl that killed a fellow inmate at the Dublin facility. A federal judge on Friday sentenced Kameron Patricia Reid to 84 months in prison following a written plea agreement entered earlier by Reid, 38, of San Leandro, describing the events that led to her fellow inmate’s death on May 16, 2021.
County supervisors appoint Dawal as new chief probation officer
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors has voted unanimously to appoint the county’s interim chief probation officer as the newest permanent chief following a nationwide search, county officials said. Marcus Dawal served as interim chief since May of last year and has more than 23 years of experience with...
Editorial: Vote Bauer-Kahan and Kumagai for State Assembly, Swalwell and DeSaulnier for Congress representing Tri-Valley
Here are the Weekly editorial board’s endorsements of candidates for State Assembly and U.S. House of Representatives positions representing the Tri-Valley. We reached our decisions based on email interviews on endorsements, and our review of past reporting and other research, including candidate forums where applicable. Assembly District 16. The...
Pleasanton revels in expanded public parking downtown
Finding a place to park in downtown Pleasanton just got a little easier as city officials ceremoniously cut the ribbon for a newly improved parking section at Civic Park last week. The expanded parking lot, which is located between Bernal Avenue and Abbie Street across from Vic’s All Star Kitchen,...
What a Week: My first Halloween as a dad
This year of firsts for our family rings in another milestone on Monday as our growing 10-month-old son Francis experiences Halloween No. 1. Although I guess the “experiencing” will be more for us parents and the rest of our family and friends because the little guy — with as much personality as he has and learning that he’s doing — probably won’t remember much about this Oct. 31. But you can bet there will be photographs galore to capture the moment for us for now and the future.
Around Town: AbilityPath debuts outdoor courtyard to the community
In the latest column, read news about a ribbon-cutting ceremony for AbilityPath’s new outdoor courtyard in Palo Alto, the City Council’s support for a building a skate park and a new outdoor skating rink in East Palo Alto. MAJOR UPGRADE … From a bocce ball court to gardens,...
